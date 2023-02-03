Afternoon brief: Uma Bharti's 'doodh piyo' slogan, asks people to shun alcohol, all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Doodh piyo…’: BJP's Uma Bharti raises slogans against alcohol drinking in MP

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Thursday called upon people to do away with alcohol and start drinking cow milk instead. During her visit to Madhya Pradesh's Orchha, Bharti found few stray cows around a local liquor store, after which she tied and fed them. Read more

How has Adani Enterprises fared since fraud allegations surfaced?

Adani Group companies, including the flagship Adani Enterprises, have been been bleeding in the stock market, ever since allegations surfaced against group founder-chairman Gautam Adani and his conglomerate, of pulling off the ‘largest corporate fraud in history.’ Read more

Web Stories | Five Reading Softwares for Windows Or Mac OS

Run Baby Run review: RJ Balaji delivers an effective thriller with good twists

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Actor-filmmaker RJ Balaji, who has quietly charted his own path with films with a good dose of comedy, steps out of his comfort zone to attempt a new genre in Run Baby Run. Read more

Home decor trends that will dominate in 2023

Everything appears new and fresh with the beginning of a New Year where we prefer to see things from a different perspective, like to reshape and redesign them to make them more engaging and pleasing and in this endeavour, it’s imperative to keep home décor at the centre and reimagine its appearance as homes play a critical role in uplifting our mood. Read more

South Korean woman tries Pulse candy, shares her amusing reaction. Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several toffees and candies have been childhood favourites of many. From the khatta aam papad to orange bites, we remember buying these candies from the local shops and enjoying them with our friends. Among these, Pulse candy is enjoyed by many. Read more

Dhoni told Kohli ‘side ho ja, tu janta nahi isko’: Pakistan pacer on heated exchange in India vs Pakistan 2015 WC match

An India vs Pakistan cricket match is always of high intensity. In the last four or five years the on-field heated moments have been limited but in the past, players from both sides did not need a second invitation to let their tempers flow. Legendary India captain MS Dhoni has witnessed many of those moments. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON