‘Doodh piyo…’: BJP's Uma Bharti raises slogans against alcohol drinking in MP

Updated on Feb 03, 2023 11:53 AM IST

The BJP leader ties stray cows in front of a liquor store in MP's Orchha town, raises slogan against alcohol consumption.

BJP leader Uma Bharti has been demanding a complete ban of alcohol consumption in Madhya Pradesh.(ANI)
BySnehashish Roy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Uma Bharti on Thursday called upon people to do away with alcohol and start drinking cow milk instead. During her visit to Madhya Pradesh's Orchha, Bharti found few stray cows around a local liquor store, after which she tied and fed them. She was heard raising slogan, "sharab nahi, doodh piyo' (drink milk, not alcohol) in front of that liquor store. Video clips of her sloganeering were also shared on social media platforms.

Read| BJP's Uma Bharti to stay in temple, demands ‘stringent’ liquor policy in MP

In a series of tweets, the BJP leader shared the incident and briefed about the campaign against liquor consumption in the state that is being spearheaded by her. She advised the government to not turn peoples' habit of drinking to its own advantage.

Bharti has been making headlines since last year for protesting against alcohol consumption. In June 2022, she threw cow dung at the same liquor store and in March 2022, she threw stone at another liquor store in Bhopal. She had been demanding a complete ban on alcohol for last couple of months and seeking regularisation of alcohol sale in the state.

    Snehashish Roy

    Snehashish is a content producer at Hindustan Times. A driven journalist with hands-on experience in print, digital and broadcast. A Jadavpur University alumnus who believes everything is come-at-able.

uma bharti alcohol
