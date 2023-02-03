Home decor trends that will dominate in 2023

Everything appears new and fresh with the beginning of a New Year where we prefer to see things from a different perspective, like to reshape and redesign them to make them more engaging and pleasing and in this endeavour, it’s imperative to keep home décor at the centre and reimagine its appearance as homes play a critical role in uplifting our mood. A beautifully decorated home can offer you vibes you wish to have throughout the year.

People have already put on their thinking caps and are trying to ascertain how they can elevate the entire look and appearance of their homes. When it comes to decorating or enhancing the beauty of homes, focusing on all the aspects becomes crucial, particularly doors and windows and if you are among them who are searching for ways to renovate your home, we got you sorted with trends that will facilitate your efforts.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saket Jain, Business Head at Fenesta Building Systems, revealed home decor trends that are going to dominate the home decoration segment this year:

1. Unique treatment to windows and doors

A house renovation isn't complete without giving the windows and doors a fresh touch. This is the reason why upgrading to uPVC or aluminium windows and doors is going to be a top trend this year. You can choose these sophisticated windows and doors for better aesthetics and an enhanced sense of space. uPVC and Aluminium windows and doors provide you various advantages in addition to enhancing the attractiveness of your living space. They are very durable and shut out the outside noise, providing a tranquil environment inside the house and are also easy to maintain, energy-efficient and environment-friendly.

2. Eco-friendly homes

The constantly increasing awareness about the environment and health has made people design and decorate homes while integrating environmental factors into their strategy. They not only want to give a modern look to their homes but also ensure high quality indoor air and effective insulation. This will promote the use of materials such as hybrid material doors, energy-efficient lights and appliances, indoor plants, and others that will help maintain a conducive temperature at homes as well as improve the beauty. Recyclable materials and items will be the first choice of homeowners.

3. Fresh coat of paint

People have become highly conscious of the colours of their homes and it’s going to gain further significance in 2023. Pastel colours have been the popular choice for homeowners and an uptick is expected. However, other shades are also going to allure people. They will not only choose their favourite colours to paint the walls but will also prefer matching items to add to the aesthetic appeal. These will uplift the entire home décor vibe and give the touch of modern architecture. People would make every effort to give a natural, warm and cozy look to their homes in which colours will play a critical role.

4. Sophisticated lighting

Illuminating home with perfect arrangement of lights will remain key to home décor this year as well. To raise your interiors appeal throughout the year, you must try various lighting fixtures like lamps, chandeliers, fairy lights, or LEDs. The best advantage of lighting is that it doesn’t require significant changes to be made to the home. With simple and easy adjustments, you can uplift lighting setup and transform your area into the one you wish to have.

5. Multi-purpose interiors

People’s desire to make the most of the space available has brought significant changes in interiors. They are coming with features catering to multiple needs and requirements of homeowners simultaneously. In 2023, they will gain further prominence. Incorporating flexible interiors will make specific spaces functional for multiple purposes. For instance, a kitchen will also offer some relaxation with embedded entertainment factors. Similarly, with special furniture, living room will function as a library and terrace as an office at home.