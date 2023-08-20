Afternoon brief: Union minister's ‘politician’ dig at Raghuram Rajan; and all the latest news

Raghuram Rajan's ‘shadow-boxing not fair', became a politician: Union minister on ex-RBI governor

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday hit out at former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan over his reported statement on mobile manufacturing in India, calling him a “politician who is doing shadow-boxing on someone else's behalf”, news agency PTI reported. Read more

Rajinikanth meets Akhilesh Yadav after 9 years, greets him with a hug: Met him at a function, we are friends since then

Veteran actor Rajinikanth on Sunday met Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow. The actor met Akhilesh at his residence. Read more

BCCI handed major headache as HCA request WC fixture change involving PAK game days after ICC announced revised schedule

With a month and a half to go for the kickoff to the tournament in Ahmedabad and less than a week before spectators across the globe get busy booking their tickets for the event, BCCI and ICC have been handed a major headache with another request for a change in World Cup scheduled placed on Saturday. Read more

Kiara Advani shows how to slay the risqué style statement in these two ultra-glamorous gowns: Which look do you like?

Kiara Advani's fashion choices always reflect her bright and cheerful personality mixed with all the latest trends. The star's style trajectory has seen major ups recently, and it's because she is not afraid to take some fashion risks while never ditching her love for understated glam. Read more

Can you solve this tricky brain teaser shared by Harsh Goenka?

RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka posted a challenging brain teaser on August 20 on Twitter. It requires puzzle enthusiasts to guess the missing number. Would you like to take on this mind-bending challenge? Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail