Afternoon brief: Maharashtra CM to skip meeting called by Mamata Banerjee, and all the latest news

Why Uddhav Thackeray won’t be able to attend meeting called by Mamata Banerjee

Uddhav Thackeray won’t be able to attend the meeting in Delhi, which has been called by Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, because he will be in Ayodhya, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Sunday morning. Read more

₹ 1,000 cr for each kilo lost: BJP MP's development plan involves Nitin Gadkari

What does it cost a leader to bring development in his constituency? Apparently some flab. In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP is on a mission to shed weight after union minister Nitin Gadkari promised to release ₹1,000 crore for development work for each kilo lost. Read more

Overcoming hate, Brazilian heads to Trans Miss Universe

Looking resplendent in a bejewelled red ball gown, Brazilian beauty queen Eloa Rodrigues knows how lucky she is: in the world's deadliest country for trans people, she is daring to live out her dreams. Read more

Bhuvneshwar gives verdict on Pant's captaincy in 1st T20I amid criticism from India greats: 'It happens with everyone'

All eyes will be on Rishabh Pant as Team India aims to make a comeback in the T20I series against South Africa. India had lost the series opener in New Delhi earlier this week after failing to defend 212. Read more

Weight gain during pregnancy: Nutritionist explains

Pregnancy is the phase of life where the women's body goes through a range of changes. From hormonal to weight change, pregnancy is the time when the body needs utmost care and affection. Read more

