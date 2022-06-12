1,000 cr for each kilo lost: BJP MP's development plan involves Nitin Gadkari

What does it cost a leader to bring development in his constituency? Apparently some flab. In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP is on a mission to shed weight after union minister Nitin Gadkari promised to release ₹1,000 crore for development work for each kilo lost. "The union minister had told me on stage that for each kilo I lose, I will earn ₹1000 crore for development works in Ujjain," said Anil Firojiya, adding that he is still working on the challenge, news agency ANI reported. "I have lost 15 kilos so far.. will reduce it further and request him to release the promised funds," the BJP MP added.

If he achieves the goal, Forijiya can ask for ₹15,000 crore fund.

The challenge to lose weight started in February this year after Gadkari made the "funds for flab" promise while addressing an event in Ujjain. He was in the city to lay foundation stones for some projects. During the event, Gadkari had also shared his own weight loss journey in the hope to motivate Firojiya.

Firojiya, a first-time MP, according to a report by news agency PTI, said that he weighed 127 kilograms in February and now he is 15 kilograms lighter. "I was 127 kilograms earlier. Now, I am entitled to ask for ₹15,000 crore for development works in my constituency as I have lost 15 kilograms," he added.

Speaking about his fitness regime, Firojiya said he follows a strict diet plan accompanied by daily workouts. Determined to continue his fitness journey, he added that he would continue to shed weight so that his Lok Sabha area can get funds for development.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)