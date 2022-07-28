Afternoon brief: ‘Will I be hanged?’, asks Adhir Chowdhury on ‘rashtrapatni’ row, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Will I be hanged now? Said just once': Adhir Chowdhury on ‘rashtrapatni’ row

Facing huge uproar over his addressing of the President of India Droupadi Murmu as 'rashtrapatni', Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Thursday said it was a mistake, but there is no question of apologising to the BJP. “Will I be hanged now for that one word? Hang me then,” the Congress leader said inside the Parliament complex. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid BJP's protest against Adhir Chowdhury's word. Read more

Swiggy delivery agent waits without raincoat at traffic signal, video goes viral

Food delivery executives are often seen rushing through heavy rain - morning, noon or night - to deliver orders to customers, and videos of them frequently go viral. Another such video has emerged online this week - a Swiggy delivery executive sitting helplessly on his motorcycle in pouring rain, presumably on his way to filling a customer's order. Read more

'We realised he can bowl 7-8 overs instead of 4 or 5': Dhawan's big statement on potential 'all-rounder' in Team India

Team India produced a brilliant outing in the third and final ODI of the three-match series against West Indies, registering a 119-run win to secure a clean sweep in Port of Spain. In a rain-hit game, India posted 226/3 in 36 overs; chasing a 258-run target (D/L method), the Windies batting lineup imploded as they could only score 137. This was India's second clean-sweep win over the Windies in ODIs this year, having registering a victory with the same scoreline in February at home as well. Read more

Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa reminds fans of Tere Naam

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar released a new song from his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan. Titled Dhaagon Se Baandhaa, the song narrates Akshay Kumar’s emotions as his sister gets married. It also gives the audience a glimpse into Akshay’s life surrounding his sisters since their childhood. Read more

Mama records little girl encouraging younger brother take his first steps. Watch

Listening to their baby's first words or watching a toddler walk for the first time brings abundant joy to parents' lives. And when such beautiful moments are recorded and posted online, they make for wholesome videos. Just like this video shared on Instagram that shows a toddler taking his first steps. Read more