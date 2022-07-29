Afternoon brief: World Bank 'concerned' but won't offer new finances to Sri Lanka, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Deeply concerned but…’: World Bank won't offer new finances to Sri Lanka

The World Bank on Thursday said it does not plan to offer Sri Lanka any new financing amid the ongoing economic crisis, citing inadequate macroeconomic policy framework. The international financing institution said that it was ‘deeply concerned’ about the impact of the crippling crisis on the people of Sri Lanka. Read more

Rishi Sunak admits he’s losing to Liz Truss in race to become UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak conceded he was the underdog in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, but vowed to fight for every vote. Read more

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) gets underway on July 29, Friday and during the course of the opening day, a large number of Indian players will be seen in action. Indian women's cricket team and women's hockey team are starting their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing for a winning start. Youngest member of the Indian contingent, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh will take on Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whereas the men's and women's teams in table tennis will be competing in the qualifiers. Read more

Fertility tips: Your mental health can take a spin during IVF treatment. Check out these solutions to cope

A woman is considered to be a failure if she cannot be a mother and a man is considered 'not man enough' if he is infertile and can't be a father and these stigmas have a growing impact on a person's self-esteem and confidence. Research has found that undergoing the process of assisted reproduction or in vitro fertilization is linked to increased levels of anxiety, depression and stress hence, IVF can be mentally and financially draining and can lead to complex emotions like grief and guilt. Read more

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, wife Maanayata Dutt wishes her 'rockstar', shares his pic: ‘Endless love and grace’

Sanjay Dutt celebrated his 63rd birthday on Friday. The actor was recently seen in the film Shamshera, in which he plays the role of the antagonist. Wishing him on his birthday, wife Maanayata Dutt shared an inspiring picture of the actor from his workout along with a touching note. Read more

