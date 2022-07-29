Home / World News / Rishi Sunak admits he’s losing to Liz Truss in race to become UK prime minister

Rishi Sunak admits he's losing to Liz Truss in race to become UK prime minister

Published on Jul 29, 2022 11:38 AM IST
The former Chancellor of the Exchequer admitted his pledge not to cut personal taxes until inflation is under control was not universally popular, telling Conservative members at the first official hustings event: “Even though it hasn’t made my life easy, it is the honest thing to do.”
Rishi Sunak conceded he was the underdog in the race to be the next Conservative Party leader and UK prime minister, but vowed to fight for every vote.

His rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss -- who has vowed to cut taxes as soon as she takes office -- appeared to enjoy a warmer reception at the gathering in Leeds, northeast England, on Thursday night. Truss promised a “complete review” of Britain’s tax system, saying it was “too complicated” and must be fair for families.

Truss was also given a major boost when Defence Secretary Ben Wallace declared he was backing her for prime minister, telling The Sun newspaper that Sunak was wrong to walk out of the cabinet and trigger Johnson’s downfall.

Sunak is trying to make inroads into Truss’s wide polling lead among Tory party members as he bids to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister. The pair are embarking on a series of hustings across the UK over the summer in an attempt to secure the votes of roughly 175,000 party members, before the winner is announced Sept. 5.

“I know the polls say I’m behind in this race,” Sunak said in his opening pitch. “I’m asking for all of your support. And I promise you, I am going to fight for every single vote.”

In a thinly-veiled dig at Truss, he warned that unfunded tax cuts were “not responsible and certainly not Conservative.”

But Truss said now was “not the time for business as usual.” She underlined her pledges to reverse a hike in national insurance and to keep corporation tax “low,” and she won applause for promising to deliver a key rail project in northern England, known as Northern Powerhouse Rail.

