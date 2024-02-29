Afternoon briefing: Canadian Khalistanis threaten Indian envoy, DGCA’s flight safety dept gets 1st woman chief; & mo

The secessionist group Sikhs for Justice or SFJ has threatened to “target” India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa ahead of his first visit to Surrey since pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in that town in British Columbia on June 18 last year. High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma’s visit to the province of British Columbia includes stops in the capital Victoria, as well as Vancouver and Surrey. On Friday, he is scheduled to meet with Surrey’s Mayor Brenda Locke and also with the Surrey Board of Trade. Dig Deeper India’s High Commissioner to Ottawa Sanjay Kumar Verma (File photo)

Captain Shweta Singh on Wednesday became the first woman chief flight operations inspector (CFOI), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said. Captain Singh was given an additional charge of CFOI last month, after the regulator terminated its then CFOI on "administrative grounds and public interest". "Capt Singh became the first woman to hold the top post in DGCA's flight safety department after clearing the mandatory interview. Captain Singh has now become first woman to be on the top position in flight safety directorate (FSD)," an official close to the development said on condition of anonymity.

Sandeshkhali case: Sheikh Shahjahan of TMC sent to 10-day police custody after arrest

China sees ‘unprecedented’ hurdles in keeping state secrets safe

Bengal Governor sees ‘light at end of tunnel’ after TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan's arrest

Stay orders can’t be limited to six months: Constitution Bench

SFJ plans to ‘question target’ Indian envoy to Canada

US Supreme Court will hear Donald Trump's immunity claim in Jan 6 Capitol Riot case

Devdutt Padikkal is likely to get his Test cap in the fifth and final match against England in Dharamsala, starting March 7 if KL Rahul doesn't regain his full fitness by this weekend. Hindustan Times understands that the chances of Rahul, who had to fly to London to see the specialist who had operated on his quadriceps last year, getting match-fit before the unwritten March 2 deadline, are very slim. He is all but ruled out of the last Test.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced they are expecting their first child in September this year. The news was shared by the actors on Thursday on Instagram, leading to numerous congratulatory messages from celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Vikrant Massey, Mira Rajput, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, and many more.

Wrist health is crucial in Yoga practice, as many poses require strong and flexible wrists to maintain stability and prevent injury hence, whether you are a seasoned yogi or just starting out, incorporating wrist exercises into your routine can help improve strength, flexibility and overall wrist health. Read on as we explore why wrist health is important in Yoga, common wrist issues faced by practitioners and specific exercises to strengthen and stretch your wrists.