Afternoon briefing: Delhi water minister Atishi goes on hunger strike; TDP calls Jagan ‘furniture thief’, more news

Delhi minister Atishi begins an indefinite fast on Friday afternoon over the water crisis in the national capital. She claims Haryana is not providing adequate water to Delhi despite efforts. Atishi announced start of the ‘Water Satyagraha’ by paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat at 11 am, then began her fast at Bhogal, Jangpura from noon. AAP ministers and MLAs, along with CM Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, joined her. Meanwhile, AAP leaders reached Tihar Jail in anticipation of Kejriwal’s release, pending a Delhi High Court hearing. The Delhi court granted Kejriwal bail in the ED excise policy case. Dig deeper Delhi power minister Atishi (HT Photo)

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has accused former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy of holding onto taxpayer-funded furnishings worth crores at his residence-cum-camp office in Tadepalli, calling him a 'furniture thief'. TDP's Kodela Sivaram alleged Reddy built a ₹500-crore "hilltop palace" in Visakhapatnam with public money. TDP's Nara Lokesh mocked Reddy, questioning when he plans to return the furniture and vowing an inquiry. In response, a YSR Congress leader stated Reddy has offered to pay for the furniture. The NDA alliance's landslide victory in the recent elections marks the start of a new Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly session. Dig deeper

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The Latest News

Supreme Court declines to stay NEET counselling, issues notice to NTA Dig deeper

TN Assembly: AIADMK members evicted for raising hooch issue, later allowed back Dig deeper

India News

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi urging deferment of implementation of 3 criminal laws Dig deeper

Deepinder Goyal's ‘cool new update': You can now see everyone's Zomato orders Dig deeper

Global Matters

Tajikistan government passes bill banning hijab, other ‘alien garments’ Dig deeper

North Korea breaches border for third time, South Korea fires warning shots Dig deeper

Sports Going

India's victory over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup Super Eights highlighted significant challenges faced by captains Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Despite a 47-run win, Sharma and Kohli struggled, failing to time their shots effectively. Rishabh Pant's arrival clarified that the pitch favored batting. Sharma's early dismissal and Kohli's slow scoring underscored their struggles, with Kohli's exit sparking India's recovery. Criticism mounts over Kohli's role as opener, with Yashasvi Jaiswal touted as a better option. Concerns also linger over Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube's form. India must address these issues swiftly to compete against stronger teams like Australia and England. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.