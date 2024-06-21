 Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi urging deferment of implementation of 3 criminal laws | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi urging deferment of implementation of 3 criminal laws

PTI |
Jun 21, 2024 11:20 AM IST

The new laws are set to replace Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defer the implementation of the three criminal laws, which are set to be rolled out on July 1.

Mamata Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review (File)
Mamata Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review (File)

In a letter to the prime minister, Banerjee said the deferment would enable a renewed Parliamentary review of the criminal laws.

The new laws are the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Act. The laws will replace the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872 respectively.

The new laws aim to provide speedy justice to the citizens of the country and will strengthen the judicial and court management system.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
News / India News / Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi urging deferment of implementation of 3 criminal laws
