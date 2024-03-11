Afternoon briefing: Manipur MMA fighter's emotional appeal to PM Modi; US airlifts its embassy staff in Haiti; more news

A video clip of mixed martial arts fighter Chungreng Koren from Manipur is circulating on social media, wherein he appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the northeastern state, which has been affected by ethnic violence, and restore peace. The undated video captures Chungreng Koren becoming emotional while speaking, purportedly after a bout at Matrix Fight Night (MFN). Dig Deeper Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI )

Amid escalating violence and a state of emergency in Haiti, the U.S. military conducted an operation to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country. The move follows the surge in gang violence, posing a significant threat to the government and prompting mass displacements. Earlier this month, armed gangs scripted jailbreaks from Haiti's two largest prisons and demanded the resignation of their prime minister, Ariel Henry. The Haitian leader has fled the country and is petitioning the international community for a United Nations-backed security force to step in. Dig Deeper

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

Entertainment Focus

Actor Yami Gautam has called the "current filmy awards" fake, sharing that this is the reason why she stopped attending such events. She also expressed her happiness about actor Cillian Murphy's winning the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yami wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake ‘filmy’ awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.” Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

We all want our furry friends to be around us for as long as possible and leave no stone unturned to ensure they remain fit and healthy even in their old age. When it comes to taking care of our pet's wellness, there are certain basic rules we all follow from daily walks to feeding them foods as per their nutritional needs. However, it's important to even address the issues that may be silently affecting our pooch. Dig Deeper