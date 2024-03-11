Manipur MMA fighter Chungreng Koren's emotional video appeal to PM Modi goes viral

A video clip of mixed martial arts fighter Chungreng Koren from Manipur is circulating on social media, wherein he appeals to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the northeastern state, which has been affected by ethnic violence, and restore peace. Martial arts fighter from Manipur Chungreng Koren (Twitter)

The undated video captures Chungreng Koren becoming emotional while speaking, purportedly after a bout at Matrix Fight Night (MFN).

“This is my humble request. Violence is happening in Manipur. It has been almost a year. People are dying and many people are at relief camps. There is a shortage of food and water at these relief camps. The children are not able to study properly. The future is unclear. Modi ji, please visit Manipur once and restore peace in the state," Chungreng Koren is purportedly heard speaking at the event.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

Sharing the video clip on X (formally Twitter), Youth Congress president Srinivas BV wrote in Hindi, “Here is Chungreng Koren from Manipur. If only the Prime Minister were a part of their family, perhaps today every citizen of Manipur wouldn't be compelled to cry.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has yet to make an official statement on the development.

Ethnic violence in Manipur has since May last year left more than 200 people dead and nearly 50,000 people displaced. Officials say the ethnic violence has degenerated into anarchy with underground militant groups regaining support.

Manipur violence

The region has witnessed escalating violence after a "Tribal Solidarity March" in the hill districts protested the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meiteis, constituting around 53 per cent of Manipur's population and residing predominantly in the Imphal Valley, contrast the tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, who make up 40 per cent and primarily inhabit the hill districts.

Serving JCO abducted

Last week, a serving junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was allegedly abducted by a group of armed men from Thoubal district of strife-torn Manipur and rescued nearly nine hours later.

In a statement, the Army later said: “The synergized efforts of the security forces resulted in the JCO being safely rescued at 6:30 PM. The JCO is currently at Waikhong Police Station (near Kakching) in Thoubal district. Manipur Police is investigating the incident.”