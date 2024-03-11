US military airlifts embassy personnel after Haiti descends into chaos

Amid escalating violence and a state of emergency in Haiti, the U.S. military conducted an operation to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country. The move follows the surge in gang violence, posing a significant threat to the government and prompting mass displacements. FILE - Jimmy Cherizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation, walks hand in hand with children as he visits La Saline district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Jan. 24, 2023. Internationally, Cherizier is known as Haiti's most powerful and feared gang leader, sanctioned by the United Nations for "serious human rights abuses," and the man behind a fuel blockade that brought the Caribbean nation to its knees in late 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joseph, File)(AP)

Earlier this month, armed gangs scripted jailbreaks from Haiti's two largest prisons and demanded the resignation of their prime minister, Ariel Henry. The Haitian leader has fled the country and is petitioning the international community for a United Nations-backed security force to step in.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The U.S. Southern Command clarified that the airlift was consistent with standard embassy security practices globally. "This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," the U.S. military's Southern Command said in a statement. The European Union's delegation in Haiti has also reduced its presence temporarily due to security concerns. Reports suggest Germany and EU embassies are also evacuating staff from the island nation.

Violence erupts in Haiti: PM has fled the nation

The nationwide unrest internally displaced 362,000 Haitians and turned the Caribbean island into an environment of fear and trauma. International agencies reporting from the country state bodies lie in the streets, as armed groups have besieged the capital

The Haitian police repelled gang attacks on critical infrastructure, including the presidential palace. However, the well-armed gangs continue to target key facilities, and recent attacks on prisons allowed thousands of inmates to escape.

As the situation remains critical, Haiti is under a state of emergency, with a nighttime curfew in effect. The main port, crucial for food imports, reported looting, heightening concerns about potential food shortages. The humanitarian crisis in Haiti is exacerbated by the closure of the airport, leaving the population in a vulnerable state.

While addressing the security challenges in Haiti, the U.S. continues to support diplomatic efforts to stabilize the country and facilitate a peaceful transition. The situation highlights the urgency of addressing political instability and restoring order to prevent further humanitarian crises in the region.