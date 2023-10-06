Afternoon briefing: NewsClick editor moves Delhi HC, ED summons Sanjay Singh's associates; and all the latest news

NewsClick editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakravarty have moved the Delhi High Court to quash an FIR registered by the Delhi Police’s special cell under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. They were arrested for allegedly receiving money for pro-China propaganda. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing before Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, arguing that the arrests were illegal. The court agreed to hear the matter on Friday. A trial court had earlier directed the police to provide the accused with a copy of the FIR, citing Supreme Court and Delhi High Court orders. Special Public Prosecutor Atul Shrivastava opposed this, stating that the case was sensitive and followed specific procedures. The accused allegedly received ₹115 crore in foreign funding for their activities. Dig Deeper

More on NewsClick raids | Explained: Why has the Delhi Police raided NewsClick & journalists linked to it? Dig Deeper

‘Disgrace to democracy’, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids. Dig Deeper

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned three associates of AAP MP Sanjay Singh - Vivek Tyagi, Sarvesh Mishra, and Kanwarbir Singh - in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Mishra has already appeared before the ED. Sanjay Singh, currently in ED custody until October 10, was arrested earlier this week. The ED alleges that Mishra received ₹2 crore on two occasions for Sanjay Singh. Tyagi, Singh's personal assistant, was offered a stake in a business interest. A special judge has remanded Sanjay Singh in ED custody for further interrogation, citing the need to trace the complete money trail. Singh claims his arrest is unjust and politically motivated. Dig Deeper

More on Sanjay Singh's arrest | ‘Forcibly…without evidence’, AAP MP Sanjay Singh cries foul; turns himself in after mother's blessings. Dig Deeper

‘They didn’t find any base…arrested him', says Sanjay Singh's father on MP's arrest. Dig Deeper

The Latest News

Congress smells 'murder' conspiracy in BJP's 'anti-Ram' poster for Rahul Gandhi. Dig Deeper

Juice and tyre shops to ₹200 cr/day: Mahadev online betting app promoters' story from rags to riches. Dig Deeper

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%; risks evenly balanced, says Governor Shaktikanta Das. Dig Deeper

India News

As Afghan school in New Delhi downs shutters, pupils left in lurch face uncertainty. Dig Deeper

After Mahua Moitra's dig, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti alleges TMC ‘tamasha’ over protest. Dig Deeper

In Amritsar pharma factory fire, death toll rises to 4; police team probes cause. Dig Deeper

Global Matters

Assassination posters back in Surrey, Canada's Trudeau looks the other way. Dig Deeper

Former White House staffer points Taylor Swift as the ‘only person’ who could beat Donald Trump in 2024 election. Dig Deeper

‘Yudh Abhyas; Deepening Defense Partnership!’, Indian, US Army carry out joint training in Alaska. Dig Deeper

Sports Goings

In the 2023 Asian Games cricket semifinal, India easily defeated Bangladesh, securing a place in the final for the first time in history. India's bowlers, including Sai Kishore and Washington Sundar, restricted Bangladesh to a meager 97 runs. In response, India's second-wicket partnership of Tilak Varma and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad comfortably chased down the target in just 56 balls, securing a nine-wicket victory. India, making their debut in the tournament, will now compete for the coveted gold medal. The Indian spinners dominated on a tricky pitch, with Kishore, Sundar, and others taking crucial wickets. Bangladesh will aim to secure the bronze in their next match. Dig Deeper

Entertainment Focus

"Thank You For Coming" is a sex comedy film directed by Karan Boolani that boldly explores women's sexual desires and challenges societal norms. The story follows Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar), a 32-year-old woman in search of her first orgasm. The film combines humor with a meaningful narrative, emphasizing the importance of discussing women's sexual needs without apology and breaking down patriarchal barriers. It also highlights the strong bonds of friendship among Kanika and her besties. With witty dialogue and strong performances, the movie offers a fresh perspective on sex-positive comedy without resorting to vulgarity, ultimately encouraging open conversations about pleasure and happiness. Dig Deeper

Lifestyle and Health

BTS member Jeon Jungkook, known as JK, recently departed for the US on a work schedule. The K-pop superstar was spotted at Incheon International Airport, where he warmly greeted the media and fans before his flight. Jungkook showcased his signature casual-chic style, wearing a dark blue Calvin Klein denim jacket, a patterned white tee, and black parachute pants. His airport look also featured yellow chunky sneakers, a Calvin Klein baseball cap, multiple silver hoop earrings, a dainty silver chain, and a ring. Known for setting fashion trends, Jungkook's effortlessly cool outfit choices often lead to items he wears becoming bestsellers. Dig Deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

