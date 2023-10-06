Former White House staffer points Taylor Swift as the ‘only person’ who could beat Donald Trump in 2024 election

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former Trump aide and current co-host of The View, has proclaimed that Taylor Swift is the “only person” who could beat Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Is Taylor Swift the new Trump rival for the 2024 election?(Getty Images via AP/File)

Farah Griffin - who worked as director of strategic communications for the White House under former president Trump - expressed her admiration for the 12-time Grammy winner in an episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast with executive producer Brian Teta, released on 2 October.

While talking about Swift’s recent appearances at rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce’s NFL games, Farah Griffin disagreed with fellow The View co-host Sarah Haines’ opinion that their rumored relationship is a “PR stunt”.

“I had to hold back how excited I was about this topic to not off-put other people at the table,” Farah Griffin said about the Swift and Kelce dating rumours.

“It may be a fling, it may be any sort of thing, but she’s always dated actors or musicians who kind of fit the same bill. Dating a pro athlete is totally different and I think, because she’s not always had success in love, going for something outside of the box makes sense.”

The former press secretary for the Department of Defense added, “This ends in one way. We are all Taylor Swift fans and, to be honest, if Donald Trump looks like he’s going to win, she’s just going to need to get in the race and defeat him once and for all because she’s probably the only person who can.”

Before joining the famed ABC daytime talk show, Farah Griffin served as special assistant to former President Trump and press secretary for former Vice President Mike Pence from October 2017 to September 2019. She was then appointed press secretary for the Department of Defense and director of media affairs.

In April 2020, she joined the White House as director of strategic communications.

However, Farah Griffin has since been an outspoken critic of Trump following the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building, when she blamed Trump for inciting the insurrection and suggested that he should resign. Since joining The View in July 2022, the political commentator has declared that she will “never vote for Trump again”.

Now, it seems that fellow Swifites are onboard with the pop star challenging Trump’s 2024 re-election bid.

“Is there anything that Taylor Swift can’t do?” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Swift 2024,” another user chimed in.

“Technically she would be 35 by inauguration so she’s eligible,” a third person pointed out, while someone else said, “Honestly, f*** it, let’s make it happen. She’s done more to stimulate economic growth than anyone else.”

Earlier this month, Swift managed to drive record-breaking voter registration numbers on Vote.org, in honor of National Voter Registration Day.

The website’s communication director, Nick Morrow, announced that “our site was averaging 13,000 users every 30 minutes”.

When California Governor Gavin Newsom was later asked about how celebrities might impact next year’s presidential race, the Democratic politician described Swift as someone who “stands tall and unique”.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.

Not only is the US leg of Swift’s Eras Tour estimated to generate $5bn in economic impact, but her recent presence at Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games has also proven to be profitable for the National Football League. Her second appearance at the Chiefs-Jets game on 1 October ranked as the most-watched Sunday NFL show since the Super Bowl LVII in February. The football league even changed the header on its official X account to a picture of Swift cheering on Kelce, and updated its bio to read, “We had the best day with you today” a reference to the singer’s song ‘The Best Day’ from her 2008 album, Fearless.