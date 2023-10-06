News / India News / After Mahua Moitra's dig, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti alleges TMC ‘tamasha’ over protest

After Mahua Moitra's dig, Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti alleges TMC ‘tamasha’ over protest

BySnehashish Roy
Oct 06, 2023 12:57 PM IST

Union minister explained how TMC leaders alleged to swap between decisions over meeting. She added Mahua Moitra wanted to meet independtly without delegation.

Union minister of state for rural development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Friday rebuked Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra for calling her ‘liar’ for allegedly ‘escaping’ a scheduled meeting with a delegate of TMC leaders. The Union minister claimed she had to wait for nearly 2.5 hours as Moitra allgedly demanded a meeting independently, instead of a delegation.

Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti(ANI)
Union minister Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti(ANI)

The TMC delegation along with the beneficiaries of centrally MGNREGA scheme carried out a protest after they were allegedly denied a scheduled meeting with the Union minister over the alleged withholding of central dues of funds for several rural development schemes including the Prime Minister Awas Yojana.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“They ( TMC leaders) came to create a spectacle and not to discuss on the matter…They did not want to meet me. They kept changing their demands every half hour, first said that 5 MPs would be part of the delegation, then said that 10 MPs would meet,” Niranjan Jyoti told news agency ANI.

Turning down Moitra's allegations, the Union minister decribed how the TMC MP sought a meeting independtly along with few beneficiaries of the central scheme.

She agreed to meet the delegate, however, without the public, who she claimed were TMC workers. “They wanted to meet me with public. I said, ‘since the allegations were made by the (West Bengal) government, therefore, the discussions should be there between governments’. I could meet the public later,” she added.

Niranjan Jyoti further reiterated the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) allegation that the TMC-led West Bengal government misappropriated the funds related with the funds allotted by the Centre.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out