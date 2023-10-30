Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Afternoon briefing: Sonia Gandhi on India skipping UN vote; What caused Andhra train derailment, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 30, 2023 01:05 PM IST

A shortlist of the biggest headlines, recommended stories and a special collection of news items you should check out.

Congress former president Sonia Gandhi condemned India's abstention on the United Nations vote calling for a truce in Israel and said the Congress's stance on the issue of Israel and Palestine has been consistent over the years. In an editorial in The Hindu, Sonia Gandhi wrote: "Contrary to some mischievous suggestions, the position of the Indian National Congress has been long-standing and principles: it is to support direct negotiations for a sovereign independent, viable and secure state of Palestine coexisting in peace with Israel."

At least 13 people died and 54 others were injured when two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district on Sunday. The incident took place at around 7:10 pm when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger special (08504) rammed into the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger (08532). The Indian Railways has cited human error as a possible cause with the Rayagada-bound train having likely jumped the signal.

Narayana Murthy's 70-hr advice for people below 30: Ex-Infosys CFO cites data.

Delhi's air quality deteriorates but remains in very poor category.

BMC issues stop work notice to builder for flouting air pollution guidelines.

Leopard spotted near Bengaluru's Electronic City, forest officials on high alert.

US asserts – 'no intention' to send troops; largest aid convoy enters Gaza.

Texas teen seen punching 2 men taking a walk, says he did it for TikTok 'likes'.

Following yet another defeat at the 2023 World Cup, this time to India by 100 runs which has all but put paid to their campaign, England continue to be at the receiving end of some heavy criticism, but none more savage than the one Ravi Shastri dished out on air. England were all over their chase of 229, getting reduced to 98/8 before eventually capitulating for 129. The likes of Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton reaffirmed their opinions that Jos Buttler and his men have are mentally out of it, while former World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan sensed that the string of defeats has had a detrimental impact on the morale and atmosphere within the dressing room.

(That's all we have at this hour in our afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.)

