Texas teen seen brutally punching 2 men taking a walk, says he did it for ‘likes’ on TikTok: ‘It was a prank’

A 19-year-old man was caught on camera punching two men in a TikTok video he filmed as a “prank.” Alford Lewis, wearing a red hoodie, was filmed attacking at least two people as they walked on a trail at Wortham Park in Houston, Texas. Alford Lewis, wearing a red hoodie, was filmed attacking at least two people as they walked on a trail at Wortham Park in Houston, Texas (KHOU 11 screenshot)

The video surfaced on social media, and was posted on the neighbourhood watch app Nextdoor, prompting the Harris County Sheriff’s Office to launch a probe. The teen was eventually tracked down and confronted in front of his house by KHOU 11. You know, I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes,” Lewis said.

Lewis admitted that he committed the crime to get likes and views for his YouTube and TikTok channels. “I really didn’t expect for it to go so left, you know,” he said.

He went on to say that the video only highlights his “bad part” and does not show what happened later. “What people don’t see is that I shook his hand after and gave the man a hug,” he said, adding that his parents were disappointed by what he did.

“Before you go out and do anything you feel is bad, or that could look bad, make sure, like, people know – or just don’t do it at all,” Lewis advised people planning to do something similar. It is unclear if charges have been filed against Lewis.

Lewis also opened up about the incident in a text message to ABC13 Houston, admitting he was behind the attacks. "It was a prank," the 19-year-old said. "I had no problem with the man. I wasn't trying to hurt him. I was hanging out with my friend, and we did a TikTok, and so, yeah, I didn't mean it, didn't mean to harm anybody."

ABC13 Houston also spoke to neighbours in the area, who condemned Lewis’ act. "He's 19. He's of age," Frankie Jimenez said. "He knows right from wrong. That's assault."

"We hope he gets the help he needs," said Patrick. "Also, spends time in jail for something very dangerous. It could have been much worse than it was.”