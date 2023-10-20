Afternoon briefing: TMC distances itself from Mahua Moitra row, X's new premium subscription tiers; all the latest news

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal has decided not to make statements regarding the allegations against its Member of Parliament (MP) Mahua Moitra, who is accused of accepting money and gifts in exchange for posing questions in Parliament. Two party leaders have confirmed this stance. According to a TMC lawmaker, the party has opted not to comment on the matter. Another leader reiterated this position, saying, “The party will not comment on this. She (Moitra) has already issued a statement.” In a significant development, Darshan Hiranandani, the businessman mentioned in a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Nishikant Dubey to the Lok Sabha speaker regarding Moitra, has provided a signed affidavit supporting the claims made by the ruling party MP. The ethics committee of Parliament is currently investigating Dubey's complaint, and if Moitra is found guilty, she could face expulsion from Parliament. Dig deeper Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra. (File Photo)

Elon Musk, the owner of the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has revealed plans to launch two premium subscription tiers. The first of these subscription options will come at a lower price point, catering to users looking for an affordable means to access all of X's premium features while retaining the same level of ads as the free version. Additionally, for users who value an ad-free browsing and social interaction experience, Musk has announced the introduction of another premium tier. This second offering will be available at a higher cost but ensures a completely ad-free environment. "Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon," Musk said in a social media post. "One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads." Musk did not provide more detail on the subscription plans.

Latest News

India News

Global Matters

US President Joe Biden addressed the nation after his risky wartime visit to Israel and made clear his government's views and role in the ongoing conflict in the area. Here are 10 key takeaways from the historic visit. Biden emphasized the critical juncture in history, stating that present actions will shape the future for decades. 'We're facing an inflection point in history. One of those moments where the decisions we make today are going to determine the future for decades to come.' He expressed solid support for Israel amidst the conflict with Hamas, and conveyed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security through military assistance. "Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people. Hamas uses Palestinian civilians as human shields, and innocent Palestinian families are suffering greatly because of them."

Entertainment Focus

The teaser for the song "Leke Prabhu Ka Naam" featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif from their espionage film "Tiger 3" has been released. Yash Raj Films (YRF), the production company, shared the teaser on YouTube, and they mentioned, "A dance number to groove to is on its way on October 23rd! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam... Tiger 3 is hitting theaters on November 12th, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu." From the brief clip, it's evident that Salman and Katrina Kaif aren't just dressed up for a party; they're genuinely enjoying themselves while dancing in what appears to be a desert setting.

Lifestyle and Health

Several ancient crops are reemerging in our daily diets due to their impressive nutritional qualities and the growing preference for holistic wellness over indulgent foods. One such millenary grain is Jowar or Sorghum, known for its rich nutritional profile. It contains essential nutrients such as iron, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, protein, complex carbohydrates, fiber, and an abundance of phytochemicals that support weight management, heart health, blood sugar regulation, and cholesterol control. Jowar is also a source of essential vitamins like thiamine, niacin, folate, and riboflavin, contributing to overall health and stamina. Regular consumption of Jowar is beneficial for digestive health as it meets 48% of an adult's dietary fiber requirements, helping alleviate issues like bloating, constipation, indigestion, cramping, and other gastrointestinal problems.

Sports Goings

Hardik Pandya will be absent for India's upcoming World Cup 2023 match against New Zealand in Dharamsala on Sunday. The injury occurred when Pandya, fielding on his own bowling, suffered a left ankle injury during India's game against Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Following the incident, he underwent scans and was advised to rest. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Pandya will be continuously monitored by their medical team and will not accompany the team to Dharamsala on October 20. Instead, he will rejoin the team directly in Lucknow, where India is set to play against England.

That’s all we have at this hour in our Afternoon briefing. Catch you in the evening.

