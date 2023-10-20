Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif show sizzling chemistry in Tiger 3 song. Watch

The teaser for Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's song Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from their spy film Tiger 3 has been unveiled. Sharing it on YouTube on Friday, the makers Yash Raj Films (YRF) wrote, "A dance number to vibe on is coming your way on 23rd October! Leke Prabhu Ka Naam... Tiger 3 arriving in cinemas on 12th November. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." Also read: Salman Khan announces his first song with Arijit Singh for Tiger 3 after burying the hatchet Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser: Tiger song features Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif.

And from the short clip, it is clear that Salman and Katrina Kaif are not just dressed for a party, but they actually seem to have a good time dancing in what looks like the desert.

Watch Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser:

Reactions to Leke Prabhu Ka Naam teaser

As Salman Khan aka Tiger and Katrina Kaif aka Zoya danced solo, and with each other, and also a bunch of background dancers in an outdoor location, many praised the song for its ‘energetic’ vibe. Others could not stop gushing over Salman and Katrina's 'sizzling chemistry'. Many were happy to see Arijit Singh finally sing for Salman.

A person commented on the official teaser shared on YouTube, "What an energetic song!' A second said, "This song will be a instant chartbuster." One more commented, "Can't wait to see this on the big screen... Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's chemistry is sizzling... as always."

Another wrote, "Tiger 3 = Salman + Arijit + Katrina = Superhit songs of all time." One also said, "First time Arijit Singh singing for Salman Khan. This is epic and a song to be cherished forever." A person also said, "I can't believe Arijit Singh has sung for Salman khan... Super hit!" Another wrote, "Now that's what called mass melody."

About Tiger 3

Tiger 3, the third part of the Tiger franchise, has been directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Along with super spies Salman and Katrina, the upcoming action film also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist, Aatish.

The film will reportedly also have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to Tiger 3, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster Pathaan, which is also a part of YRF action universe.

