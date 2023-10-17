Emraan Hashmi introduces his villainous character Aatish: ‘Was dying to tell people about Tiger 3, but couldn't'

Emraan Hashmi on his role in Tiger 3

Talking about his character, Emraan said in a statement, "I had an amazing time creating Aatish - a man who is fuelled by rage and will go to any length to finish Tiger. I play a very distinctively different villain that is rare in Hindi cinema. He is cerebral, his mind is his greatest weapon and he also wields immense power over authorities across countries to bring his devious plans into motion.”

Aatish wants to destroy Tiger

Emraan added, “He single-mindedly wants to destroy Tiger, his family and by doing that, he wants to take out the biggest super agent of India. He knows Tiger will always be the last man standing for India and he wants him removed at any cost.”

Emraan's character was a great surprise for the fans. He said, “I was dying to tell people about Tiger 3 but couldn’t, knowing very well that the pay off would be immense when my character is unveiled to the people. The decision was clear to bring the anti-hero to spotlight with the trailer of Tiger 3 and I’m happy that people are loving my menacing turn.”

Emraan on playing antagonist

The actor went on to highlight villains often leave a lasting impression on the people. He added, "Anti-heroes are always fun to play because you get to essay someone who doesn’t care a damn about rules. Instead, they create their own rules. So, I jumped at the opportunity because I knew that I will have the freedom to create a villain that people will hopefully remember for a long, long time.”

“I’m thankful to Maneesh Sharma for being a guide to bring Aatish to life. It was his vision for the character that I was sold on. He helped me craft a character that I’m immensely proud of.” Tiger 3 is helmed by Maneesh Sharma. It reunites Salman with Katrina Kaif aka Zoya. It is set to release on November 12.

