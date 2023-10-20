News / Technology / Elon Musk teases two new X Premium subscriptions. One at a lower cost

Elon Musk teases two new X Premium subscriptions. One at a lower cost

ByHT News Desk
Oct 20, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, will soon launch two new tiers of premium subscriptions.

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, is set to introduce two premium subscription tiers, owner Elon Musk announced on Friday. The first of these subscription offerings will be lower in price, targeting users seeking a cost-effective way to access all of X's premium features. This tier will maintain the same level of ads as in the free version.

The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter.(Reuters / File)
The logo for social media platform X, following the rebranding of Twitter.(Reuters / File)

For those who prioritize an ad-free browsing and social interaction experience, Musk announced that X will have another tier. This premium offering comes at a higher cost but guarantees a completely ad-free environment.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

“Two new tiers of X Premium subscriptions launching soon,” Musk said in a social media post.

“One is lower cost with all features, but no reduction in ads, and the other is more expensive, but has no ads.”

Musk did not provide more detail on the subscription plans.

Since taking over the platform in October 2022, Musk has introduced rapid changes, including mass layoffs, disbanding of content moderation teams, and rebranding Twitter as X.

Musk started charging $8 per month for the blue check subscription service and tried to woo advertisers back to X with offers of discounts.

Earlier this week, the company initiated a test in New Zealand and the Philippines, charging new users $1 to access the platform. Those who choose not to subscribe will have limited functionality, restricted to "read-only" actions like reading posts, watching videos, and following accounts. This move, called the "Not A Bot" subscription method, is aimed at curbing spam, reducing platform manipulation, and minimizing bot activity.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out