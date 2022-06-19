Agnipath protest: 805 booked, 148 FIRs lodged for creating chaos in Bihar

Taking serious exception to the violent protests against the Centre’s Agnipath scheme, the police have lodged 148 first information reports (FIRs) and arrested 805 young men on charges of creating chaos and damaging public and private property over the past three days.

Additional chief secretary, home, Chaitanya Prasad said those indulging in vandalism in the name of agitation and targeting public properties will not be spared. “The district police have been directed to pick up the trouble mongers,” he said.

On Sunday, chief secretary Amir Subhani held meetings with the district authorities through video conferencing to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of violent protests, which led to massive damage of railway property, police installations and private property as well.

Security of senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders has been upgraded in the wake of seething unrest among the youth against the defence ministry’s Agnipath scheme—a short duration recruitment in armed forces as solders, air men and sailors—while Central forces have been deputed at the district BJP offices.

In Patna, FIRs have been lodged against four coaching institutes in Masaurhi for their suspected role in massive stone pelting at Taregana station on Saturday. “As many as 191 people have been arrested in the district on charges of holding the city to ransom,” said district magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, adding that 75 people suspected to be involved in stone pelting at Taregana had been taken into custody.

The police also arrested 41 people for attacking Paliganj police station and torching of police vehicles and a bus on Friday.

Leaders of the state Congress took out a march in Patna in support of the youth, protesting against Agnipath, and urged them to stay away from violence. Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha led the march, which was taken out from the state party office. BPCC media in-charge said that the scheme will spoil the career of those aspiring to serve in the armed forces.

