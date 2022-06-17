Agnipath protests: 2 cops injured as mob goes on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram

Two policemen were injured during protests against the Agnipath scheme for the short-term recruitment of soldiers in the defence services as a mob went on rampage in Bihar’s Sasaram and set ablaze a toll plaza, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s district office and vandalised the district magistrate (DM)’s office.

The mob also broke CCTV cameras and attacked buses, police and administrative officials with stones as they tried to prevent torching of the BJP office. At least 15 toll collection kiosks were damaged as the plaza was set afire. No one was hurt as the plaza employees fled .

Toll plaza in charge Nishant Raj said officials and technicians were trying to restore the toll collection. “The average daily revenue collection at the plaza is ₹50 lakh.”

The mob threw stones at district magistrate Dharmendra Kumar and police superintendent Ashish Bharti when they rushed to the scene with reinforcements. Police fired in the air, used tear gas shells and resorted to lathi charge to disperse the mob. The situation was brought under control and the roads were cleared around 12 noon.

