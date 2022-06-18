Bihar's ruling allies spar, BJP leaders get additional security as Agnipath stir intensifies

In the wake of massive statewide protests over the Agnipath recruitment scheme, additional security was accorded to the deputy chief ministers of Bihar and some MLAs on Saturday.

A day ago, mobs targetted BJP leaders in the eastern state, including deputy chief minister Renu Devi and the party's state unit chief Sanjay Jaiswal, over the BJP-led Central government's newly unveiled Agnipath scheme for recruitment of armed forces on a short-term contractual basis.

According to reports, the Centre will provide 'Y' category security to 10 BJP leaders in the state. The CRPF will take over the security cover from Saturday after receiving an order in this regard from the home ministry.

Meanwhile, a war of words has erupted between ruling allies in Bihar, the state worst-hit by arson and violent protests, with Jaiswal hitting out at the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government for the targetted attacks.

Jaiswal said that while there is nothing wrong in protesting over issues, targetting people at the behest of the administration and torching offices of a particular party with police as mute spectators are unacceptable.

“What isn't happening in India, is happening in Bihar. I oppose it,” the state BJP chief was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Soon after, the president of Kumar-led Janata Dal-United (JD-U) hit back saying lessons from Jaiwal are not required and the BJP leadership should instead focus on clearing doubts on the Agnipath scheme. He added the Kumar is capable of handling the administration.

“Instead of clearing doubts on the Agnipath scheme, the BJP is accusing the administration… Why not anything against violence in BJP states? Such a reaction shows that he's not stable,” said Bihar JDU chief Ranjiv Ranjan.

Meanwhile, violent protests over the Agnipath scheme continued to rock Bihar for the fourth consecutive day, with agitators torching vehicles parked on the premises of a police outpost in Jehanabad district during the day. The 24-hour Bihar bandh, called by students' organisations led by AISA (All India Students' Association) demanding immediate rollback of the recruitment model, is underway.

In the wake of the protests, the Railways announced train services will be regulated in the state starting 8pm Saturday.

A day ago, internet services were suspended in 12 districts of the state as a precautionary measure.

