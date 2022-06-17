Agnipath stir: Man killed in Telangana firing had cleared Army selection tests, came from farmers’ family

A 24-year-old man lost his life allegedly in police firing during a violent protest over the Centre's new ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme in Telangana's Secunderabad Railway Station on Friday. According to reports, he was an army aspirant and came from a farmer's family.

The deceased, Rakesh, belonged to the southern state's Warangal district, and was the youngest of four siblings, with his father and brother involved in agriculture. According to news agency PTI, village sarpanch Raju said the victim did his schooling from the region and was pursuing graduation.

Catch live updates of Agnipath scheme protests here

The deceased had cleared the required tests for selection into the Indian Army, and was awaiting the written test. Raju further said a relative of the victim is into police service.

Rakesh is survived by his father, mother, an elder brother and two elder sisters.

As many as eight persons were critically injured in the incident at the railway station earlier in the day. Police opened fire to control angry crowds, who were protesting against the new recruitment scheme. The injured were later shifted to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad.

Also Read | Agnipath stir rages: Over 300 trains hit, many set ablaze; man dies in Telangana

The protestors set ablaze a couple of bogies of a train, besides pelting stones and damaging other properties of the Railways. Visuals shared online showed complete pandemonium at the station.

GRP forces allegedly opened nearly 15 rounds of fire to control the mob. Two police constables were injured in stone pelting.

Hyderabad Metro later temporarily suspended operations in all three lines of the network.

Meanwhile, Telangana panchayat raj minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao and state sports and youth services minister V Srinivas Goud expressed anguish over the death of Rakesh. Goud demanded that the Centre pay an ex gratia to the deceased's family, a press release said. They said the BJP-led government at the Centre is responsible for the current unrest across the country over the ‘Agnipath’ recruitment scheme.