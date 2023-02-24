Agriculture, agro-based industries are driving force of India’s economy: VP

Noting that India’s rise is “unstoppable” and it is amongst the most “favourite destinations of opportunities and investment”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday said, adding “we must not let anyone taint, tarnish and diminish the achievements of those who toil for the country.” Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar speaking at 61st convocation of the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (Twitter/VP India)

India is expected to be the third largest economy by the turn of the decade, but some people have projected a different picture of the country, the VP said taking a dig at foreign experts while speaking at the 61st convocation of the Indian Agriculture Research Institute.

Also Read: Breach of privilege: Dhankhar seeks report on 12 Opposition MPs

In what seemed like a jibe at former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan, Dhankhar without naming anyone said, “Some worked with the RBI and had been the chief economic adviser. They had come from abroad… they came and occupied a post and when the term was about to expire, they hoped for renewal and when that did not happen, they returned abroad and said there could be a food crisis in India.”

Dhankar said agriculture is the spine of India’s economy. “Agriculture and agro-based industries are the driving force of our economy and because of them, India is a rising star in the global economy.”

He added, “India attained the status of 5th largest economy overcoming erstwhile rulers UK [United Kingdom] in the first week of September 2022. Indeed, it is a milestone achievement and farm and agro sector had significant contribution in India’s global rise.”

Dhankhar who is also the chairman of the Rajya Sabha also referred to the issue of parliamentary privileges of lawmakers and said while the law allows them to speak freely, they must realise privileges are not “unqualified”.

Last week, the RS chairman asked a parliamentary privileges committee to investigate an alleged breach of privilege by 12 opposition MPs.

Also Read: Supreme Court’s credibility sky high, can’t be eroded by statements of individuals: HC

Referring to the privileges of parliamentarians he said, they are free to express their views on the floor of the House and it cannot be challenged in a court of law.

“...This privilege comes with very heavy responsibility and that responsibility is that every word spoken in Parliament must be after due thought, after due consideration. It can’t be based on unverified situations. Parliament cannot be turned into a wrestling ring where there is free fall of information,” he said.

Urging people to reflect on disruptions in Parliament, he said it is the job of the intelligentsia and every person particularly young minds to take note of it and “neutralise it.”