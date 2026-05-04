Agriculture minister to regional titan: Why Atul Bora’s Bokakhat run is a referendum on the NDA's rural vision

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam’s Minister for Agriculture and Horticulture, Atul Bora, is contesting the 2026 Assam Assembly elections from his sitting seat of Bokakhat. As the chief of the BJP's primary regional ally, Bora is a central figure in the NDA’s bid to secure a historic third consecutive term, positioning himself as a bridge between Assamese regionalism and national developmental goals. Apr 09 (ANI): NDA-AGP candidate Atul Bora from the Bokakhat constituency shows the ink-marked finger after casting a vote at a polling station during the Assam Assembly Elections 2026 in Bokakhat, Golaghat, on Thursday. (Abdul Sajid )

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Bora’s political journey reached a major milestone in the Sarma-led cabinet, where he has handled heavy portfolios including Agriculture, Excise, and the Implementation of the Assam Accord. On the campaign trail, he has framed the 2026 election as a mandate for "stability and progress," urging voters to reject the Congress-led alliance to continue the momentum of rural industrialisation and agricultural modernisation in the state.

Early Life Born on April 7, 1960, in Borahi Gaon, Golaghat, Atul Bora is the son of the late Mehuram Bora and Punya Probha Bora. He holds a Master’s degree in Political Science and an LLB from Gauhati University. His political roots trace back to the historic Assam Movement, during which he served as the President of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU).

Before joining the AGP in 1995, he was the founder-chairman of the North-East Students' Coordination Committee. He is married to Bulbuli Baruah, a government employee, and the couple has been active in public life in the Golaghat-Bokakhat belt for decades.

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About Bokakhat Constituency The Bokakhat constituency, situated in the Golaghat district and home to parts of the Kaziranga National Park, is a high-profile segment for the AGP. In his 2026 affidavit, Bora declared total assets worth over ₹6.87 crore, an increase from the ₹3.68 crore declared in 2021.

For the 2026 polls, Bora faces a direct challenge from the opposition alliance, but he has countered by highlighting his work in the agriculture sector, particularly the distribution of tractors and solar pumps under the CMSGUY scheme. If re-elected, Bora has promised to establish a world-class Agriculture University in the region and expand the "Kaziranga Eco-Tourism" project to benefit local youth.

What Happened in the Previous Elections? In the 2021 Assembly elections, Atul Bora won the Bokakhat seat for the second consecutive time with a comfortable margin of 45,181 votes. He secured roughly 60% of the total votes polled, defeating Independent candidate Pranab Doley.

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Prior to his 2016 victory, the seat was represented by various parties, but Bora has successfully turned it into an AGP stronghold. He first entered the assembly from the nearby Golaghat seat in 1996. For the current 2026 cycle, he has been the lead negotiator for the AGP in seat-sharing talks with the BJP and UPPL. Polling in Bokakhat concluded on April 9, 2026, with an estimated voter turnout of 81%, which Bora has interpreted as a clear endorsement of the state's "Double-Engine" governance.