Ahead of crucial by-poll, feud in Kerala Congress (M) worries UDF

Aug 28, 2019 18:47 IST

With the Election Commission announcing the by-election in Pala assembly seat in Kottayam district on Sept 23, poll fever is back in the state and stakes are high for three major players, ruling Left Democratic Front, Congress-led United Democratic Front and BJP-controlled National Democratic Alliance.

The by-poll is necessitated following the death of Kerala Congress (Mani) supremo K M Mani who represented the constituency from 1965 and held it till his death in April this year.

For the ruling front it is an opportunity to avenge the humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha poll in which it lost all but one of 20 seats. And for the UDF it is a prestigious fight to keep memories of its late leader alive and wants to keep its winning streak. An also-ran in state politics, the BJP also threw its hat in the ring.

But what really worries in the UDF is dissension in the Kerala Congress (Mani) after its chairman’s death. His son Jose K Mani, Rajya Sabha MP, has anointed himself as the new chairman antagonizing a prominent faction led by former minister P J Joseph.

Jose K Mani wants his wife Nisha Jose to be fielded from the traditional family seat but Joseph is yet to come around as he favoured a consensus candidate. Power struggle in the party has now dragged to the courts.

Worried UDF leaders, including former CM Ooomen Chandy and opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, have asked both factions to bury their differences and keep up a united fight to retain the seat. “In a democratic party differences do occur. There will be strong candidate and we will retain the seat,” Jose K Mani expressed confidence.

Political observers said if differences were not sorted out immediately things will be tough for the UDF. Front leaders have asked both factions to sort out differences.

The LDF has fielded Nationalist Congress Party leader Mani C Kappan, who took on Mani four times. “People are looking for a change and they are against family politics. I am sure this time I will make it to the assembly,” Kappan said.

BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said the NDA will name its candidate within two days. Former minister P C Thomas is a front-runner from the NDA camp. In the last assembly election, the BJP had managed to get 25,000 votes and K M Mani’s winning margin was around 5000 votes.

