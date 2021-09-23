Ahead of harvest season, officials meet to discuss air pollution

Representatives of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi met on Thursday to discuss the preparedness ahead of the harvest season when stubble burning emerges as a major contributor to winter pollution in the region.

Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav said the meeting mainly focussed on the prevention of stubble fires. He added between July and September, his ministry issued six advisories and over 40 directions related to air pollution prevention via the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and adjoining areas on all emission sources—industries, construction, and demolition activities, etc--and how to control them.

Yadav said he has spoken to Punjab and Delhi’s chief ministers, and they assured him they will do all they can to prevent air pollution. He referred to stubble burning in the neighbouring states and said the main issue is that there is a very small window between the time farmers harvest the paddy crop and when they begin sowing the winter crop. “They are using a bio enzyme developed by Indian Agricultural Research Institute...which helps decompose stubble in around 30 to 35 days.” He added this year more solutions are being tried to address the issue.

Yadav said he cannot say how much air pollution will reduce this winter, but he was hopeful that there will be an improvement in the situation as many schemes were being implemented to deal with the problem. He added using stubble as biofuel is one of the important interventions this year. Yadav said the National Thermal Power Corporation has floated a tender for 20 million tonnes of stubble for four years. He added in Gujarat’s Kutch and parts of Rajasthan, paddy stubble was also being procured for fodder for cattle.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar attended the meeting in his capacity as the state’s environment minister. Delhi’s environment minister, Gopal Rai, his Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan counterparts, Dara Singh Chauhan and Sukhram Bishnoi, also attended the meeting. Special chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari represented Punjab at the meeting.

A Union environment ministry official said the area used to grow Pusa 44 variety paddy, which matures late and leaves a lot of stubble, has reduced this year. “Punjab also ran a campaign...(that helped reduce)... the area under paddy (cultivation)...marginally. Overall area under Basmati (cultivation) has increased which normally does not cause trouble with stubble because it decomposes easily.”