In view of the upcoming Tata IPL 2026 matches on March 28 , city police have intensified security preparations at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium to ensure smooth and safe conduct of games. Central Division DCP Akshay M Hakay personally visited the stadium on Monday and reviewed the security arrangements in detail. Ahead of IPL matches, city police conduct safety drills at M Chinnaswamy stadium

During the inspection, the DCP examined critical areas including spectator stands, holding zones, entry and exit points, and other sensitive locations within the stadium premises. He also held discussions with officials and staff from the Karnataka State Cricket Association, DNA Networks, and National Disaster Assistance (NDA) teams to assess preparedness and coordination.

Speaking to HT DCP Akshay said, “We have carried out a comprehensive inspection of the stadium, including stands, holding areas, and emergency access points. Based on last year’s experience, we are not taking any chances this time. Full-fledged emergency arrangements have been made to ensure public safety.”

He further added, “All agencies, including KSCA, private event managers, and emergency response teams, are working in close coordination. We have deployed adequate police personnel, and crowd management strategies have been strengthened to prevent any untoward incidents.”

The heightened security measures come in the backdrop of last year’s tragic incident at the same venue, where a stampede-like situation had led to chaos and raised serious concerns over crowd control and safety lapses. Learning from that incident, the police department has now adopted stricter protocols, including better barricading, regulated entry, and dedicated holding areas to manage large crowds.

Officials said special attention is being given to emergency response systems, surveillance, and real-time monitoring. CCTV cameras are being closely monitored, and additional personnel have been stationed at key places to handle peak crowd movement during match hours.

The police have also coordinated with traffic authorities to streamline vehicular movement around the stadium and avoid congestion on match days. Public advisories and guidelines are expected to be issued ahead of the matches to ensure compliance and cooperation from spectators.