Ahead of launching her new party, Kavitha holds multiple meets with Prashant Kishor

Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is gearing up to launch a new political party shortly, has held discussions with noted political strategist and Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in the last few days, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kishor, whose party failed to make a mark in the November 2024 assembly elections in Bihar, came to Hyderabad twice in the last one month and held closed-door discussions with Kavitha, a senior functionary of Telangana Jagruthi confirmed.

“Kishor met Kavitha in December second week and again during the Sankranti festival on January 14 and 15. They discussed the contemporary political situation in Telangana and the space for a new regional party in the state at this stage,” the functionary said.

He, however, said the Telangana Jagruthi might not engage the services of Kishor for its upcoming political party, as he has no longer been functioning as a political strategist after he came out of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) which he had founded.

“Kavitha has known Kishor since she had been a Lok Sabha member between 2014 and 2019. Because of this acquaintance, he might have come to meet her and give suggestions on her future political course of action,” Jagruthi functionary said.

According to him, Kishor spoke with Kavitha on a wide range of strategic and organisational issues and provided inputs on drafting the proposed party’s constitution and philosophy.

Kavitha has already initiated groundwork for policy formulation by setting up nearly 50 committees, each with four members, to study the current socio-economic conditions of Telangana, comprehensive development requirements, issues faced by different sections of society, possible solutions, and optimal utilisation of available resources.

On Monday, the committees submitted a preliminary report to the Telangana Jagruthi president, presenting assessments covering sector-wise challenges and policy gaps, along with recommendations aimed at ensuring balanced and inclusive development across the state.

A statement from Telangana Jagruthi said the reports also emphasised the need to take the next step in line with public opinion, including exploring the formation of a political party to translate the proposed development agenda into actionable governance outcomes.

By launching a new political party, Kavitha aims to emerge as a strong alternative to established political formations in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections. Her repeated engagements with Prashant Kishor are being seen as a crucial step in that direction. Interestingly, during the 2023 assembly elections, Kavitha’s father and Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao had also held multiple meetings with Prashant Kishor in Hyderabad while seeking a third consecutive term for the BRS.