Ahead of PM Modi’s visit, mobile internet services suspended in Srinagar

Mobile internet services were suspended in Srinagar on Sunday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s arrival here, officials said.

“Internet services have been temporarily stopped in your area,” the residents of Srinagar awoke to this message from various service providers.

Modi is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

In addition to kickstarting the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign, the Prime Minister would lay foundation of projects worth Rs 35,000 crore.

He would also inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,000 crore.

Also read | PM Narendra Modi in Jammu and Kashmir today, tight security arrangements in place

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 10:12 IST