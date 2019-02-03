PM Narendra Modi to visit Jammu and Kashmir today, tight security arrangements in place

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation or inaugurate various development projects, including two All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Jammu and Srinagar divisions during a day-long visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday amid tight security.

He will inaugurate projects worth Rs 35,000 crore at Vijaypur, while in Kashmir and Ladakh he will be dedicating projects worth Rs 9,000 crore. He will also be inaugurating a BPO centre in north Kashmir’s Bandipore district—the first BPO in rural Kashmir.

This will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Jammu and Kashmir after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its support to the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in June last year.

Prime Minister Modi will also address a rally at Vijaypur in Jammu. He will be kick-starting his election campaign from the rally.

Also read | Three women who could be PM Modi’s biggest nightmare in Lok Sabha elections

Officials said that the PM will arrive in Leh in the morning and then fly to Jammu where besides laying foundation and inaugurating several developmental projects, he will be addressing a public rally.

BJP state spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, “The PM will be meeting panches and sarpanches and will hold a separate meeting with the BJP leaders and workers in the evening.’’

A three-tier security grid has been put in place around the S K International Conference Centre in Srinagar and traffic has already been diverted to alternate routes to secure the venue.

On Saturday, police seized dozens of two wheelers which were found without papers. On Friday evening, forces launched a cordon and search operation at business centre at Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Separatist Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Syed Ali Geelani and Yasin Malik had called a day-long strike against the PM’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Ahead of the visit, Hurriyat chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest.

“Ahead of @narendramodi visit, panic buttons pressed by the authoritarian state and control tightened as searches and CASO conducted even in Lal Chowk! Today morning I was put under #HouseArrest,” tweeted Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.

Former legislator, engineer Rashid who had announced to hold protests in Srinagar on Sunday was also placed under house arrest.

Also read | Tenure ends in a month but Modi not mentally prepared to go: Mamata Banerjee

First Published: Feb 03, 2019 07:28 IST