Home / India News / Ahead of Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor is Amarinder Singh's Political Advisor
india news

Ahead of Punjab polls, Prashant Kishor is Amarinder Singh's Political Advisor

“Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” CM Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted on Monday.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Political strategist Prashant Kishor (HT File Photo)

Election strategist Prashant Kishor, who has helped propel several politicians to election victories, will now work with Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. On Monday, Singh took to Twitter to announce that Kishor has joined him as his Principal Advisor, nearly 12 months before the northern state goes to polls.

“Happy to share that @PrashantKishor has joined me as my Principal Advisor. Look forward to working together for the betterment of the people of Punjab!” Singh tweeted on Monday.

Confirming the appointment, the Government of Punjab posted in Twitter: “Punjab Cabinet clears the appointment of Shri @PrashantKishor as Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh in the rank and status of a Cabinet Minister.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

JD (U) rides piggyback on Brand Nitish on CM’s 70th birthday to revive party

NIA arrests 4 drug traffickers in Kashmir narco-terrorism case

Covid-19 vaccine from India land in at least 6 African nations: Official

89-year-old couple; 4 family members who survived Covid-19 to get jabs

As per the order of the Department of General Administration, Kishor, among other amenities, will get a fully furnished government residence and camp office as admissible to a Cabinet Minister, and will be provided conveyance by the state transport commissioner. He will also get an Executive Class travel in train/by air as admissible to a Cabinet Minister.

Congress came to power in Punjab in March 2017 with 77 seats in the 117-member state assembly, displacing the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BJP combine. However, back then Singh reportedly decided to keep Kishor ‘at bay’ in the state, expressing ‘open disdain’ for his ways, especially for campaigns such as ‘Coffee with Captain.’ Also, as per reports, the Congress leader did not care to complete several programmes designed by Kishor’s team to project Singh as the ‘leader of the state.’ This after Kishor and his team ‘rubbed several leaders the wrong way’ in Uttar Pradesh, where the party suffered a drubbing.

Kishor, who is currently working with West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ahead of the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections, earlier played a significant role in Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the 2014 general elections. He is also a former ally of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Last year, he helped Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal in getting re-elected as the chief minister of Delhi.

Kishor is also working with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and its president MK Stalin for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also a former client of Kishor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

west bengal assembly election

'Key battle for democracy’: Prashant Kishor tweets on Bengal polls

UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:05 PM IST
kolkata news

Will BJP leaders quit if party fails to get 200 seats in WB, asks Prashant Kishor

UPDATED ON DEC 22, 2020 02:38 PM IST
shows

'Prashant Kishor's team took over my social media': Dinesh Trivedi

PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:24 AM IST
kolkata news

Prashant Kishor backs welfare schemes to help TMC sail through Bengal elections

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:15 AM IST
news

BJP mocks Prashant Kishor over ‘can’t cross double digits in Bengal’ remark

UPDATED ON DEC 21, 2020 06:59 PM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP