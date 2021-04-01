Ahemdabad-Mumbai Tejas Express suspended amid Covid-19 surge

The railways have decided to suspend Ahmedabad-Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Tejas Express from April 2 amid a massive spike in daily Covid-19 cases in both Gujarat and Maharashtra. The decision is in the larger public interest, the IRCTC said in a statement on Thursday. The services will remain suspended for a period of one month, it said.

In November, both Delhi-Lucknow and Mumbai-Ahmedabad services were suspended owing to low occupancy. The services resumed in February.

However, the surge in the number of cases has led the authorities to review the decision as both Ahmedabad and Mumbai are seeing a steady uptick in the number of daily infectio