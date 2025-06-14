Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: DGCA orders safety checks on entire Boeing 787-8/9 fleet
Following the Boeing 787 flight crash, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has ordered enhanced safety inspections for Air India’s entire Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 fleet. The step is aimed at preventing any repeat of what has become one of India’s deadliest plane crashes in recent history.
According to Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has already begun decoding the data of the black box "with full force." The black box, comprising the Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR), was found on a rooftop near the wreckage.
The black box will help investigators determine the reason for the Ahmedabad plane crash, including technical faults or human error. It will reveal detailed information such as engine settings, flight altitude, control inputs, and cockpit conversations.
Meanwhile, the Centre has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to probe the Air India plane incident. The civil aviation ministry, in its order, stated: “The Committee will examine the causes leading to the crash, study current Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and recommend comprehensive guidelines to prevent such disasters in the future.”
The probe panel will have access to aircraft maintenance logs, ATC recordings, black box data, and eyewitness testimonies. A final report is expected within three months.
Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the site of the Ahmedabad airport plane crash before heading to Civil Hospital where the sole survivor, British-Indian national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, is undergoing treatment.
PM Modi also held a review meeting with senior officials at the airport to assess the situation and coordinate Ahmedabad plane crash emergency resources.
Lone survivor recalls his lucky escape
The 40-year-old, Ramesh, lone survivor of the ahammed flight crash, recounted his miraculous escape in an interview with India's national broadcaster.
“It felt like the aircraft got stuck right after takeoff. The lights came on, and then it tried to speed up but couldn't gain height before crashing,” he said.
He was seated near an emergency exit, which broke open after impact, allowing him to escape. “I undid my seatbelt, pushed myself out of the aircraft and ran,” he recalled, still in disbelief over surviving the crash that killed his brother and over 200 others.
What is a black box?
The term black box refers to two devices on aircraft—the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR). Together, they store crucial data that help investigators understand what happened during a flight. The black box recovered in the Ahmedabad crash will help determine: Airspeed and altitude, Engine performance, Control inputs and Pilot conversations and alarms.
Paul Fromme, an aviation mechanical engineer, noted that the black box could be pivotal in understanding the final moments of the flight.
Several reports indicate that the pilot may have issued a May Day call shortly after takeoff.
A "May Day" is an internationally recognized distress signal indicating grave and imminent danger, requiring immediate assistance. It is one of the final emergency measures a flight crew can use during a crisis.
Air India plane crash: 10 key updates
- The death toll in the Air India plane crash that occurred near Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport has climbed to 260, according to Inspector General Vidhi Chaudhary.
- The crash of Air India flight 171, en route to London Gatwick, has been described as one of India’s deadliest aviation tragedies.
- The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), a division of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has launched a formal inquiry into the crash. The AAIB is responsible for probing all aircraft accidents in India and will work to determine the reason for the Ahmedabad plane crash.
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier reviewed the situation in a high-level meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, where he was briefed in detail on the unfolding investigation and rescue efforts.
- In parallel, the central government has constituted a high-level multi-disciplinary committee to examine the crash. The panel is expected to recommend reforms to strengthen aviation safety and prevent future incidents.
- The Tata Group, which owns Air India, has announced a compensation package of ₹1 crore for the families of each deceased passenger.
- The airline has also set up emergency helpline numbers: 1800 5691 444 for domestic calls and +91 8062779200 for international callers.
- Flight AI 171 was operating from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick on June 12, 2025. Onboard were 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national, according to the airline.
- Among those killed was former Gujarat Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who was traveling on the ill-fated flight.
- Reacting to the tragedy, US President Donald Trump described the incident as “terrible and horrific,” offering condolences and extending support to India.
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: ‘He never took direct flight...this time for his children:’ Father of Air India crash victim
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: Among the 241 passengers who lost their lives were Dr. Prateek Joshi, a London-based radiologist; his wife, Dr. Komi Joshi, a pathologist from Rajasthan; and their three young children—9-year-old Miraya and 4-year-old twin boys, Nakul and Pradyut.
A selfie taken by Prateek Joshi onboard the flight, showing the smiling family, has gone viral since the Ahmedabad crash killed at least 260 people.
Prateek’s father, JP Joshi, shared an emotional account of his son’s final journey: "He had come to India to take his family with him. He had been working in London for four years. He often came back to visit his children and wife. He never used to take a direct flight. But he said he would this time, so it would be easier for the children. His wife had resigned from her job in Udaipur so that they could live together," Joshi told news agency ANI.
He continued: "He even told me that Papa, you also get prepared to come live with me in London. I told him that first, you settle down, then I will come. I was also looking into shutting down my clinic so my wife and I could move to London to stay with our son. That picture going viral on social media is from inside the plane. My grandchildren were so happy to be moving to London. My grandsons slept with me the whole night. We had purchased their school bags. They slept all night with their school bags, saying they would now study in London. No one from the airlines has contacted us."
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: Supriya Sule calls Ahmedabad crash a ‘red flag’, seeks white paper on transport safety
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule voiced strong concerns over India’s transport safety and called for urgent government action.
Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "Civil aviation is a big alarm. It's been a red flag for a long time. I request the Government of India to come out with a white paper."
Highlighting broader issues, she added, "The entire transport, be it roads, airways or civil aviation, there are a lot of concerns about safety." Sule also acknowledged Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s focus on road safety, saying, "I thank Nitin Gadkari because he has been openly asking MPs to focus on safety. Road safety has been his priority. All of us have tried our best to work with him to make sure infrastructure and safety improve."
She expressed frustration over recent incidents, noting, “Unfortunately, our experience in railways and civil aviation has been challenging. The accidents are very alarming. I am going to discuss it in the Parliament. I'm going to meet Ashwini Vaishnaw.”
Reflecting on the human loss, she said, "It's very painful. I appreciate that yesterday Amit Shah and today the Prime Minister went. The whole country, and the world, has reached out. It's been a very difficult 24 hours for India. We are all deeply pained."
She also remembered BJP leader Vijay Rupani, who was among the victims: "Vijay Rupaniji had been a most wonderful colleague to all of us."
Supriya Sule urged more effort on railway safety, especially in Mumbai, saying, "The number of people using railways in Mumbai is huge. The government of India needs to put in a lot of effort and improve safety in the railways pan-India."
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: Tea-seller’s son among victims as ground toll rises in Air India crash
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: The human toll of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad continues to grow, with even bystanders among the victims. On Friday, authorities confirmed the death of 15-year-old Akash Patni, the son of a tea-seller, who was not on the flight or inside the hostel building the aircraft crashed into. He was sleeping under a tree near his family’s tea stall close to the BJ Medical College hostel when the London-bound Boeing 787 went down.
“The death toll based on the bodies recovered so far would be between 265 and 270,” said Kanan Desai, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad (Zone 4). Read more.
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: King Charles to lead minute’s silence at Trooping the Colour for Air India crash victims
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: King Charles will lead the nation in observing a minute’s silence during Trooping the Colour on Saturday to honour the 241 victims of the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, reported PA media.
The tribute, requested by the King himself, will take place as the nation marks the annual King’s Birthday Parade.
The crash involved a Boeing 787 Dreamliner en route to Gatwick Airport, which went down in the Indian city of Ahmedabad on Thursday.
As a mark of respect, King Charles and senior members of the royal family riding in the ceremony will wear black armbands.
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: DGCA orders fleet-wide safety checks
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: Medical fraternity mourns
Ahmedabad plane crash live updates: Mehul Shah, President of the Indian Medical Association (Gujarat), confirmed that four medical students and a doctor’s wife were among the victims. The air india plane crashed ahmedabad into a doctor’s hostel, leading to additional casualties on the ground.