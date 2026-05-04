Ahmedabad turns civic systems into start-up lab for urban fixes

New Delhi the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) last month launched the ‘Ahmedabad Innovation and Startup Policy 2026’. The policy seeks to convert the city’s civic infrastructure. The policy seeks to convert the city’s civic infrastructure into a “living laboratory” for startups. (Shutterstock)

On any day, an Indian city malfunctions in myriad ways — traffic signals that don’t adapt to real-time flow , drains that overflow after a brief spell of rain, or buses that either do not run frequently enough or fail to arrive on time. These are not mere engineering failures, but failures of systems that have struggled to adapt, learn, and respond to growing urban pressures.

Ahmedabad is now attempting to change that.

In a move that marks a significant shift in how Indian cities procure and deploy technology, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) last month launched the ‘Ahmedabad Innovation and Startup Policy 2026’. The policy seeks to convert the city’s civic infrastructure — including its Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) corridors, CCTV networks, and utility systems — into a “living laboratory” for startups, with an annual allocation of up to ₹50 crore to fund pilot projects.

This signals a departure from the municipal corporation’s traditional role as a buyer of technology towards a more collaborative, enabling model—allowing startups to test, refine, and scale solutions on real city systems. Importantly, it addresses long-standing barriers in conventional tendering system of procurement by offering relaxations for startups, including exemptions from prior experience, turnover requirements, and many other tender conditions, along with a Right of First Refusal (ROFR) mechanism for successful pilots.

The vision, as stated in the policy document, is “to make Ahmedabad a sandbox of ideas and innovations for urban governance, where startups and innovators can nurture, develop, test, and prove their solutions on the city’s own infrastructure…”

“As a city, we believe old ideas have run their course. We need fresh thinking, and our youngsters have plenty of it. This policy will encourage startups to come up with solutions that address local problems and have the potential to scale,” says Banchhanidhi Pani, commissioner, AMC.

“Ahmedabad’s challenges are distinct from those of Mumbai or Delhi, so importing standard solutions makes little sense. We need to develop them within the city. Startups and local governments are naturally aligned, as both focus on solving local problems. We are creating strong incentives for innovation and will work closely with startups. In that sense, the corporation sees itself as a co-creator of customised solutions,” he adds.

This bold new policy comes at a time when India’s cities grapple with several systemic challenges. Experts say that rigid procurement norms under the General Financial Rules (GFR) and state laws have favoured large contractors, sidelining agile startups capable of addressing hyper-local problems.

AK Jain, former commissioner (planning) at the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), says such policies are important as many government engineers and architects are out of step with changing times. “Quite a lot of them have been in service for 30–40 years and are stuck in the old way of doing things. There is often a hesitation to embrace new ideas and technologies. Cities clearly need younger talent that can bring fresh perspectives,” he says.

Vivek Agarwal, country director for India at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, says the issue runs deeper than procurement. “Technology adoption in Indian cities has been limited because there is no institutional host capable of nurturing pilots into scalable solutions,” he says. “For years, we have equated transformation with building physical infrastructure. Now Ahmedabad has done something more fundamental — it builds the policy infrastructure for innovation through procurement reform, IP protections, and incentive structures that allow solutions to be tested and scaled.”

The outdated Tender Raj

For decades, Indian municipalities have operated under a tender-driven system that demands high minimum turnover (often ₹50 lakh to several crores), prior government project experience, and substantial earnest money or tender fees.

A 2025 analysis of public procurement by Primus Partners, a policy consulting firm, suggests that stringent eligibility criteria such as minimum turnover, prior government experience, and work completion certificates continue to hinder MSME and startup participation at the pre-qualification stage.

This is despite several relaxations under the Startup India framework for DPIIT-recognised startups.

“The biggest problem with the tendering system is that it is designed for large, established firms, which are geared toward standardised delivery and risk minimisation, leaving little room for experimentation or deeply localised solutions,” says Akash Hingorani, principal architect and co-founder of Oasis Designs, a firm that has worked on several large-scale urban regeneration projects.

“A road is not just a road. The space under an elevated corridor, for example, can be activated, and roadside buffers can be used for rainwater management. What is required is a systems approach—enhancing climate resilience, increasing biodiversity, providing shade, and addressing urban heat and flooding,” he says.

“So, cities now need to engage people who have the mental space to truly experience and think deeply about them. Younger generations approach mobility, life, and public spaces very differently,” he adds.

Milind Mhaske, CEO, Praja Foundation, a Mumbai-based non-profit working on urban governance, agrees: “The problem is while we want good technological solutions, companies are evaluated on turnover, prior experience, and financial strength. As a result, large firms tend to win, while smaller, more capable players are left out. This is not about favouring startups—it’s about getting the best solution for citizens.”

He adds that the government often fails to play an enabling role. “It simply releases a tender and steps back. Ahmedabad seems to be attempting to create that enabling environment. But this should not remain a one-off initiative driven by individual officers; it has to become a standard operating procedure. Open up data, invite competition, test solutions, and then select the best one. If it depends on individual officers, it will disappear when they are transferred,” he says.

The city as a laboratory

In fact, Ahmedabad’s model reflects a broader global shift towards treating cities as sites of experimentation. European cities such as Amsterdam, for example, have pioneered the Urban Living Labs approach. Through AMS Institute (Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions) and the city’s Startup-in-Residence (STIR) programme, the municipality provides real urban sites — streets, energy systems, and public infrastructure — for co-creation with startups, researchers, and citizens. Experiments test mobility, energy, circular economy, and other solutions directly in real-world conditions, with clear mechanism for procurement of successful innovations.