‘AI to take over 80% jobs in 3-5 years’: Indian-American billionaire Vinod Khosla

Indian-American billionaire businessman and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla made bold bets on the future, predicting that within the next three to five years, artificial intelligence (AI) will take over as many as 80 per cent of the jobs. Vinod Khosla pressed on a mindset-first approach and pointed out traits that define successful entrepreneurs across sectors.(khoslaventures.com)

Speaking to Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath on his 'People by WTF' podcast, Khosla said that we will "see more change in the next 15 years than we've seen in the last 50". He added that AI will transform nearly every profession, from finance to engineering.

While putting forth what seems like an alarming prediction, the Silicon Valley veteran also emphasised the opportunities technology can bring.

Khosla pressed on a mindset-first approach and pointed out traits that define successful entrepreneurs across sectors: first principles thinking, resilience through volatility, and above all, the ability to learn fast.

"If they are fast learners, they'll have to adapt to the world as it changes. And that may be the most important characteristic of an entrepreneur," he said, adding that one will have "to optimise your career for flexibility, not a single profession".

Advice to young generation

Vinod Khosla told Kamath what is important for today's generation, and it is not deep specialisation in one category, but the ability to learn rapidly and adapt to changing situations. "Every 20-year-old should strive for this ability to jump into any new arena... just this ability to think from first principles and learning new areas," he said.

That is where the real value lies, Khosla said. He said that now education will not be about being good at one thing, but about learning "how to learn".

He encouraged young professionals to begin where their curiosity leads, stay adaptable, think in systems, and develop a growing mindset that moves with a changing world. "Don't be a specialist, be a generalist," is Vinod Khosla's advice.

"The people who don't know how to use AI will be obsoleted by people who know how to use AI first," he added.

Khosla stressed that access to AI will not set startups apart, but the human choices that shape how AI is used.

Education, healthcare in AI-driven world

According to Khosla, in a future where public services are powered by AI, especially in India, education, healthcare, legal and financial services could be free or nearly free.

"If every child in India has a free AI tutor...it'll be better than the best education a rich person can offer," he added.

Coming to healthcare, Khosla told Kamath, “Imagine if medical expertise was free. Every doctor was free. I wrote about the fact that a village in India will get better cardiac advice, cardiac care, than I can get at Stanford, because Stanford will still in 15 years have their cardiologists, and in the village, there'll be AI. Almost certainly true. But the software-based services that depend on expertise, personal lawyers for everybody, personal tutors for every child or adult, the personal medical care advice...half the economy could be covered in almost free services from the government. And to be honest, I'd love to do that in India. It's such a no-brainer.”

While AI may pose a risk to humans' jobs, it also brings with it an abundance of opportunity for curious people, bold thinkers and small towns. Vinod Khosla said that it is entirely up to humans to decide what to do with this tool - artificial intelligence (AI).