Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / AIADMK ally PMK to contest Tamil Nadu polls alone
india news

AIADMK ally PMK to contest Tamil Nadu polls alone

The decision to contest alone was taken unanimously following a virtual meeting of party functionaries held Tuesday evening, PMK president G K Mani said in a statement.
By Press Trust of India, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 12:11 AM IST
During the previous AIADMK regime, Chegalpattu was carved out of Kanchipuram and Vellore was trifurcated, resulting in two new districts of Ranipet and Tirupathur. (PTI)

The Pattali Makkal Katchi, which aligned with the AIADMK for the Assembly polls on Tuesday announced that it would be facing the rural civic polls to nine districts on October 6 and 9 all alone, considering the party’s growth.

The decision to contest alone was taken unanimously following a virtual meeting of party functionaries held Tuesday evening, PMK president G K Mani said in a statement.

In the meeting presided by party founder-leader S Ramadoss and the party’s youth wing chief Anbumani Ramadoss, office-bearers expressed a view that the party should go it alone considering growth prospects, he added.

“Based on this, a decision was taken unanimously to contest polls all alone for rural local bodies in nine districts.”On September 13, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission announced that polls for rural local bodies would be held on October 6 and 9 in the nine reconstituted districts.The nine districts are Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupathur, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

RELATED STORIES

Pending delimitation of territorial wards in these districts following reconstitution of districts, rural local body polls were not conducted in such regions while the same was held in 27 other districts of Tamil Nadu in December 2019.

During the previous AIADMK regime, Chegalpattu was carved out of Kanchipuram and Vellore was trifurcated, resulting in two new districts of Ranipet and Tirupathur. Kallakurichi and Tenkasi became two new districts, and these were split from Villupuram and Tirunelveli districts respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Start-ups demand regulatory clarity, insurance to make India leading space player

UN resolution 2593 should shape world’s response to Afghanistan: Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Govt signs deals with firms to harness big data for farm tech solutions; unions oppose

Central Vista revamp: 7,000 defence ministry officials to move to new offices
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP