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AIADMK chief Palaniswami removes 25 MLAs for backing Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in floor test

Among those removed were AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and C V Shanmugam.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 07:26 pm IST
Edited by Arya Mishra
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All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday removed 25 leaders from their posts within the party.

Palaniswami replaced the MLAs in the party posts and appointed new district secretaries in their places.(PTI)

Among those removed were AIADMK leaders SP Velumani and C V Shanmugam. This came after the AIADMK's rebel MLAs, including Natham R Viswanathan, defied the party's diktat and backed actor-turned-politician C Joseph Vijay's bid to prove majority the House.

The rebel AIADMK MLAs voted in favour of the TVK government during the confidence motion in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly earlier in the day. After he cracked the whip on these leaders, Palaniswami replaced them and appointed new district secretaries in their places, PTI news agency reported.

What happened during the floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly?

The TVK, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu elections, won the trust vote in the state assembly with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs. The DMK MLAs staged a walkout during the proceedings.

 
aiadmk palaniswami tamil nadu
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Home / India News / AIADMK chief Palaniswami removes 25 MLAs for backing Tamil Nadu CM Vijay in floor test
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