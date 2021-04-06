Home / India News / AIADMK moves EC to revoke polls in 5 key seats
AIADMK moves EC to revoke polls in 5 key seats

The ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday asked the Election Commission to countermand the polls in five constituencies where key Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders MK Stalin, S Duraimurugan, KN Nehru, EV Velu and Udhayanidhi Stalin are contesting
By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 12:26 AM IST
The AIADMK has accused the DMK of rampant money distribution in these constituencies. “DMK indulges in scientific corruption. They’re getting numbers of voters and sending money via apps also,” said AIADMK spokesperson D Jayakumar after complaining to the state election commission. “They have 1.76 lakh crore money looted from the 2G scam.”

The DMK denied the charges of cash distribution. “The AIADMK has complained because they are fearing defeat, especially in the five constituencies. Their complaints against us have no evidence,” said DMK spokesperson Constantine Ravindran.

The charge came two days after the AIADMK’s legal wing leader, Babu Murugavel, said that income tax raids were being conducted against the party’s candidates in various parts of the state. DMK chief MK Stalin earlier said he would not be intimidated by the tactics of the central agencies after IT raids at his daughter and son-in-law’s properties were conducted in Chennai.

The Election Commission has so far made seizures worth 428.42 crore, out of which 225.52 crore is in cash and the remaining includes liquor, narcotics and jewellery, according to people aware of the developments.

Chief electoral officer Satyabrata Sahoo said the Election Commission would take a call on the complaint. “We send reports on cash seizure from areas to the ECI daily. We will implement whatever the orders of the commission. The commission can take a decision anytime soon,” Sahoo said.

