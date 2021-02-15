The next big political event in Tamil Nadu politics appears to be late chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 73rd birth anniversary on February 24 as the ruling AIADMK has already begun rolling out programs. Party's expelled interim general secretary, VK Sasikala’s team is also preparing for the event, according to political leaders.

After her 23-hours-long marathon road-show from Bengaluru to Chennai last week, a person considered close to Sasikala said that her doctors had advised her to rest in isolation which ended Monday and they were preparing for a grand roadshow on Amma’s birthday. Jayalalithaa is identified as Amma, meaning mother, in Tamil Nadu.

Sasikala held the reins of the party briefly between Jayalalithaa’s death in December 2016 and her imprisonment in the disproportionate assets case in February 2017.

After completing her four-year imprisonment and being treated for Covid-19, Sasikala returned to Tamil Nadu and announced that she would be active in state politic. She positioned herself as Jayalalithaa’s heir in the AIADMK urging the party to work together against a common rival - DMK. Sasikala received thousands of supporters along her road route which came from a breakaway faction Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) formed by her nephew TTV Dhinakaran in 2018.

“We will be calling for a meeting soon and discuss the preparations for Amma’s birthday anniversary,” said AMMK general secretary G Senthamizhan. “It could be something like how Chinamma garlanded MGR’s statue at his residence on her return.” Jayalalithaa used to be addressed by party cadre as Amma (mother) in Tamil and later Sasikala as Chinnamma (mother’s younger sister). Dhinakaran has said that they will explore legal options for Sasikala to reclaim the AIADMK and also contest the upcoming elections. The Representation of People’s Act 1951 bars Sasikala from contesting or holding any constitutional post for the next six years.

Chief minister Edapaddi Palaniswami-led AIADMK is firm on not taking Sasikala back. The ruling party always had elaborate plans and implemented welfare schemes on Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary. On Monday, the AIADMK conducted a mass wedding for 123 couples from all faiths to commemorate Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary as well as highlight the marriage welfare schemes that she introduced.

“Amma had instructed that her birthday should be celebrated by doing good for the people,” said Palaniswami in Coimbatore after conducting the mass wedding. “As her birthday is approaching, it will be a day that brings happiness to the poor.” The party also announced that applications will be open from February 24 for those wishing to contest the polls in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala.

“After her (Sasikala) massive entry, she may choose Jayalalithaa's birth anniversary to project herself to the public as someone who can truly claim the right to Jayalalithaa's legacy having been her shadow nearly for thirty years,” said Durai Karunanidhi, a commentator on Dravidian politics. Karunanidhi, however, also cautioned that Sasikala may not act unless she knows the act will be successful.

Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, both former Sasikala loyalists, had turned against her and the party has vastly changed since her imprisonment. “It’s a setback for Sasikala that no senior AIADMK leader has met her, that’s why she is quiet now,” said Karunanidhi.

The AIADMK has expelled at least a dozen functionaries for welcoming Sasikala and participating in her roadshow. Following her release, the government blocked public entry to Jayalalithaa’s mausoleum, converted her residence into a memorial which is also out of bounds to prevent Sasikala's entry.

"Since the AIADMK is in power, the AMMK may not try organising any events in these (above mentioned) places but could hold a public rally and roll out social programs," added Karunanidhi.