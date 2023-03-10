AIADMK says no trouble in alliance with BJP

Amid the verbal combat and the deflection of Bharatiya Janata Party members quitting to join their ally, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Dravidian major which leads the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) said that “there was no trouble in their alliance”. CTR Nirmal Kumar who quit BJP, joined AIADMK in the presence of interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, in Chennai. (ANI)

The tension between the allies began on Sunday when BJP’s IT-wing chief CTR Nirmal Kumar blamed party president K Annamalai and joined the AIADMK. Following him, other members too crossed over provoking a strong reaction from Annamalai. Second line leaders of the BJP disapproved of AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami welcoming their members since they are allies.

The AIADMK condemned the burning of effigy of EPS and Annamalai, comparing his leadership style to that of late chief minister and AIADMK supreme J Jayalalithaa in taking decisions that left some disgruntled. Annamalai had said that a Dravidian party poaching members from his party “was a sign of the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu”.

The AIADMK has told the BJP to remove party members who indulged in burning the effigy of EPS. “They have assured us such things will not happen in the party,” said former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar. “There is no clash between us. Some members spoke out of immaturity and we have also responded to it. But, our alliance will continue.” And on the comparison with Jayalalithaa, Jayakumar said no one can be like her.

Jayakumar made these comments following an office bearers meeting of the AIADMK held in Chennai by EPS. He said that during the meeting, the leaders discussed preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, expelled leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) removed B Senthil Murugan, his candidate for Erode East by-election for ‘anti-party’ activities on Thursday. OPS, with the intervention of the BJP, had withdrawn his candidate and only EPS’ candidate had contested so that “the anti-DMK votes did not split”. When reporters asked Jayakumar about Panneerselvam’s move, he said, “OPS is running a shop. He is not running a party.” He reiterated that except OPS, V K Sasikala and TTV Dhinakaran, anyone else is welcome to their party.