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AIADMK''s Palaniswami faction petitions TN Speaker to not accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

AIADMK''s Palaniswami faction petitions TN Speaker to not accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

Published on: May 26, 2026 12:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Chennai, The AIADMK camp led by its chief Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday petitioned the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker not to accept the resignation of three party MLAs, citing alleged legal and procedural lapses behind their stepping down.

AIADMK''s Palaniswami faction petitions TN Speaker to not accept resignation of 3 party MLAs

The party claimed the three MLAs joined the ruling TVK even before their resignation was notified.

Senior AIADMK leaders, 'whip' Agri SS Krishnamoorthy and Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai, met Speaker JCD Prabhakar and submitted a representation in this connection.

Krishnamoorthy said that while their earlier plea seeking the disqualification of the 25 MLAs for defying party diktat to vote against the government in its floor test was pending before the Speaker, he cannot accept the resignation of the concerned legislators.

"We had sought action against 25 AIADMK MLAs under the anti-defection law for defying Palaniswami's diktat on confidence vote. The Speaker had said it was under his consideration. Fearing action under the anti-defection law, the three tendered their resignations. When the earlier plea is pending, the Speaker accepting their resignations contravenes the rules. We filed a plea on behalf of AIADMK, saying he should not accept their resignation," he told reporters.

"They met a TVK minister before notification of their resignation....and they enacted a drama of formal joining . Still, the notification of their resignation had not come. So we have sought that their resignation should not be accepted," he said.

MLAs cannot resign when action under the anti-defection law is sought. "You can't escape through the back door," he added.

Three MLAs from the rebel side Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and S Jayakumar had resigned as MLAs on Monday and later joined the TVK.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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