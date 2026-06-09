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AI-based traffic management system to cover 1,200km of NCR highways soon

Officials said the NCR plan is expected to serve as the first large-scale implementation of the system before similar projects are rolled out across India.

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 02:44 pm IST
By Soumya Chatterjee
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Traffic snarls on National Highway 48 near Iffco chowk in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/ HT Photo)
 
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Home / India News / AI-based traffic management system to cover 1,200km of NCR highways soon
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