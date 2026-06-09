...
AI-based traffic management system to cover 1,200km of NCR highways soon
Officials said the NCR plan is expected to serve as the first large-scale implementation of the system before similar projects are rolled out across India.
Published on: Jun 09, 2026 02:44 pm IST
Advertisement
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Advertisement{{/htLoading}}
{{#usCountry}}
{{/usCountry}}