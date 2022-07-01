AICTE plans audit to identify gaps in access for students with disabilities

The All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) plans to conduct an accessibility audit of affiliated institutes to identify gaps in facilities for students with disabilities and to set up at least one model institute for accessible education in each major state.

“The AICTE proposes to create one model institute imparting accessible education, in each major state which will be able to inspire others, so that over time all institutions start imparting accessible education,” the AICTE said in a letter seeking proposals for the audit on Tuesday.

It said AICTE is seeking to empanel an agency to carry out an accessibility audit of identified educational institutions across India. The audit will cover the infrastructure and educational aspects of institutions. “The audit report shall become the basis for [the] development of a proposal by the educational institute, for funding from the AICTE.”

AICTE said it wants to encourage the enrolment of students with disabilities in technical education. “To make them as comfortable as other students and empower them to complete their studies, certain special provisions are to be created or modified in the existing institutions for a supportive atmosphere. These mechanisms should comprehensively cover physical accessibility of academic institutions, improvement of the teaching learning process, support systems once admitted and other linkages...”

The areas to be covered under the audit include administrative and circulation spaces, building infrastructure, classrooms, libraries, workshops, laboratories, cafeterias, hostels, sports facilities, digital content, printed content, etc.