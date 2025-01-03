AICTE signs MoU with 22 EdTech companies for 40 products under NEAT 4.0

NEW DELHI: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday with 22 EdTech companies to introduce 40 innovative products as part of the fourth phase of the National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT). Around 22 EdTech companies that signed the MoU with AICTE on Thursday (neat.aicte-india.org)

The AICTE statement said that domain experts evaluated over 300 products to ensure high-quality standards before selecting 40 for the NEAT portal (neat.aicte-india.org), which provide top ed-tech solutions and courses to students.

AICTE chairman T.G. Sitharam said, “The use of AI tools on the portal enables personalised learning, ensuring better outcomes for students. Moreover, the onboarding process allows evaluations every two to three months, expediting the inclusion of innovative solutions.”

The ministry of education introduced NEAT in September 2019 under a public-private partnership model. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched NEAT 3.0 in January 2022.

“NEAT 3.0, which provided free ed-tech course coupons worth ₹253 crore to over 12 lakh disadvantaged students, involved 58 EdTech companies offering 100 products to enhance skills and bridge learning gaps,” said an official.

At Thursday’s event, Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum (NETF), said, “NEAT 4.0 will revolutionise online learning in India by providing learners with industry-oriented skills, enhancing their employability.”

Buddha Chandrasekhar, chief coordination officer, AICTE, added that NEAT 4.0 incorporates emerging fields such as Biomedical Engineering, Health and Wellness, and Space Technology, making the portal more versatile.